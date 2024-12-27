Saints news: Darren Rizzi still hopes for healthy Derek Carr under tree amid unhealthy starters for home finale
Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi sounds like that Christmas song you can't get away from on the radio, TV or shopping center. He seems to be desperately seeking Derek Carr to return from a broken left, non-throwing hand just in time for the Saints' — and most likely his — last home game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-12). Never mind that the Saints are out of playoff contention.
The Saints (5-10) have lost two straight since Carr broke his hand late in their win at the New York Giants on Dec. 8. New Orleans is also 0-5 without him on the season. And he is questionable at best for Vegas. The rest of the news for the Saints is not good as star running back Alvin Kamara (groin) and two starting offensive linemen - center Erik McCoy (elbow) and left guard Lucas Patrick (knee) - are also leaning to not playing Sunday following the rock-bottom, 34-0 loss at Green Bay on Monday night.
1. QB Derek Carr still not practicing
Rizzi criticized a report last week that Carr was done for the season, but that story is looking more and more accurate as Carr continues to not practice.
"I know I sound like a broken record when I come in here and talk about him, but it's really the same deal," Rizzie said Thursday afternoon. "It's a gradual improvement. His grip strength gets a little bit better every day. It's improving."
Well, that's a start. Carr can hold the ball. Wow.
"The biggest thing would be being able to see if we could (today) or Saturday get him to simulate what a game would look like," Rizzi said.
If Carr cannot go, rookie Spencer Rattler would get his fifth start of the season, several of which have appeared simulated, if you will. He completed 15 of 30 passes at Green Bay for 153 yards with a fumble and an interception.
2. RB Alvin Kamara playing Sunday not likely
Alvin Kamara has been one of the most effective running backs in the NFL this season with 950 rushing yards and six touchdowns with no lost fumbles and 543 receiving yards with two touchdowns. He was sorely missed last week and will likely be again.
"I don't know on this short week if he's got a realistic shot," Rizzi said. "But I think he has a very realistic shot the following week."
The Saints close the season at Tampa Bay (8-7) next week.
3. Center Erik McCoy, G Lucas Patrick likely lost for the season
Six-year veteran center Erik McCoy is not expected to play in the Saints' final two games, which would give him just eight of 17 games played on the season due to multiple injuries. He injured his elbow on the Saints' first possession at Green Bay. He tried to come back, but quickly left and was done for the night. McCoy injured his groin on the first series against Philadelphia in week three, and would miss the next seven games before playing the last five.
"I don't see Erik coming back right now," Rizzi said. "I don't see that happening. We're never going to rule anybody completely out, but it's probably going to be a stretch, to be honest."
Starting left guard Lucas Patrick (knee) is also likely done for the season, Rizzi said.