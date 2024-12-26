The perfect Derek Carr replacement could come from division rival
By John Buhler
Wouldn't this be something? With the Atlanta Falcons expected to pivot off Kirk Cousins entirely this offseason, he would be free to sign anywhere he chooses if he was released and became a free agent. Atlanta would eat nearly all of the second year of his contract but could get out of it entirely after the 2026 NFL season. A similar principle applies to the New Orleans Saints and Derek Carr.
There is a potential out of Carr's four-year deal with the Saints after this season. With his former head coach Dennis Allen out of a job and Carr out for the rest of the year with an injury, this could be an easy time for the Saints to move on from him entirely. He may be a little bit younger than Cousins, but his highs in the NFL have not been as high as Cousins'. This all comes down to who takes over there.
Besides potential fit and opportunity, the best thing the Saints would have going for them in landing Cousins, besides potential revenge factor of course, has to be their offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. He stems from the same coaching tree as Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, as well as Cousins' former Minnesota Vikings head coach in one Kevin O'Connell so keep that in mind.
Imagine the Saints beating the Falcons with a quarterback they are paying to beat them in Cousins.
Kirk Cousins could be a potential fit for the New Orleans Saints next year
Look. New Orleans needs to reset this thing badly this offseason and the Saints are well on their way towards doing so. Who they hire to replace Allen will signify everything they plan to do going forward. With Mickey Loomis being retained as the general manager, he will be the one tasked with building up the next era of Saints football. Could Cousins be a part of it? I think he would only be their stop-gap.
For the first time in decades, the Saints could look to use their first-round pick on a quarterback. This may not be the year to use a first-round pick on a quarterback, but the beggars cannot be choosers. To think that Cousins would be an upgrade over Carr at this point of their careers would be a bit of a reach. However, it would be a great way for Cousins and the Saints to really stick it to the Falcons.
Ultimately, the Saints could get replacement-level quarterbacking out of Cousins in year two since tearing his Achilles at a fraction of the cost. Keep in mind that Atlanta would be eating nearly all of his massive contract. Atlanta does not have to pay Michael Penix Jr. a ton but will need to get out from under Cousins' contract as soon as possible. Cousins on the veteran's minimum is a real possibility.
Cousins will have a market if he re-enters free agency, but it remains to be seen if the Saints are in it.