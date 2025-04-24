Derek Carr rumors could force Saints to break draft boards everywhere

The New Orleans Saints don't know what to do with Derek Carr. A report from early April suggested that Carr may need shoulder surgery, which would impact his availability for the 2025 season. Carr has been hurt for much of his tenure with New Orleans, and when he's been on the field he hasn't performed that well anyway. The Saints would love to move on, but it's not that simple given Carr's contract would cost ownership far too much money to get out of.

So, Carr and the Saints are stuck with each other. However, the Saints haven't receive a surefire answer from Carr on what his future is, whether it be in New Orleans or elsewhere. Does Carr plan on getting surgery? Would he be open to mentoring a rookie quarterback? All of these and more are questions the Saints would've preferred answered by draft day. Instead, they're left with little more than uncertainty.

“He does have an issue with his shoulder,” Saints GM Mickey Loomis said. “We’re hoping to get some resolution and clarity on that in the near future. And when we do, I’ll report back to you. Otherwise, I don’t have anything more on Derek.”

Saints are in prime position to select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

Loomis did say that Carr's status will not impact the Saints draft plans, and a report which emerged on Thursday backs that up. Per CBS Sports, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to be taken by the No. 9 overall pick. The Saints hold that selection.

Unless a team like the New York Giants shocks us all and takes Dart – though they have been linked most to Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter of late – then the Saints will be fresh out of luck. But in a weak quarterback market, the Saints could be forced to select their quarterback of the future before they're ready.

What would the Saints be getting in Jaxson Dart?

Per FanSided's Colton Edwards, Dart possesses the arm strength and mobility in the pocket to be a successful start in the NFL, but there are some concerning weaknesses. "Dart is a slow and marginal processor of pre- and post-snap coverage and coverage rotations. He struggles with his progressions and often stares down his initial reads, which allows the secondary to quickly determine his intended path. He's comfortable in a one-read style offense," Edwards wrote.

If there is anyone who can turn Dart into the best version of himself, it is Kellen Moore, who has worked with the likes of Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts in his young coaching career.