Derek Jeter's response to Yankees facial hair policy is both amazing and disturbing

The New York Yankees have amended their antiquated appearance policy to finally allow some room for growth.

The strict appearance policy, implemented in 1976 by former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, prohibited team executives, coaches and players from making their own personal grooming choices. Players were allowed to grow mustaches, mutton chops and long side burns, but any other facial hair was strictly forbidden. The policy also specified that scalp hair was not allowed to reach the collar.

Steinbrenner justified the policy by claiming that regulating players’ appearances would somehow instill “a certain sense of order and discipline.” A few months after watching Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hoist the World Series MVP trophy with plenty of stubble on his face, the Yankees seem to have realized that order and discipline requires more than just a clean shave.

While the policy isn’t entirely gone, players and uniformed personnel are now allowed to have “well-groomed beards,” according to a statement released by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner on Friday. The move was met by praise from all corners of the Yankees universe, but one franchise icon in particular went above and beyond to express his excitement.

Derek Jeter celebrated Yankees’ policy change with disturbing A.I. image

Yankees legend Derek Jeter responded to the policy amendment by posting an artificially-generated image of himself in pinstripes with a fully- grown beard. “New rules!” Jeter captioned the photo.

Hall of Fame pitcher CC Sabathia, Jeter’s former teammate, commented, “MY CAPTAIN!!”

Jeter is one of several former Yankees players who has grown a beard after retiring. Steinbrenner said he spoke with several former and current Yankees for their perspectives before ultimately deciding to change the “outdated” and “somewhat unreasonable” policy, per MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch. Yankees captain Aaron Judge, pitcher Gerrit Cole and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton were all in favor of the amendment.

Over the past 49 years, countless players were forced to shed their patented hair for a clean-shaven look when they arrived at Yankee Stadium. Yankees pitcher Devin Williams became the policy’s last bearded victim. Williams, who was acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers this winter, was forced to shave after arriving at spring training with his patented beard intact.

In 1991, former Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly was fined and benched until he trimmed his hair. Former Yankees outfielder Andrew McCutchen discussed the discomfort he felt due to the policy after leaving the team. Despite needing bullpen help, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman once ruled out the possibility of acquiring closer Brian Wilson simply because he refused to shave his beard. “You can cross him off the list,” Cashman said at the time.

Former Cy Young winner David Price also made it clear that he wouldn’t join the Yankees in free agency because he refused to adhere to the policy. “That’s not something I want to be a part of,” Price said in 2013, via CBS Sports.

Steinbrenner, who had previously spent time in the United States Air Force, carried over the strict grooming standards to his ownership of the club. The team’s historic success under his leadership provided credence to the policy, but there hasn’t been any reason in recent years to believe that the Yankees’ clean-shaven look provided something of substance.