Deshaun Watson still doesn’t get why the Browns are doubting him

He is not done yet, or there is still some fight left in this dog. When Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam publicly stated that the Deshaun Watson trade was a GOB Bluth huge mistake for the franchise, Watson took it personally. I mean, why would he not? The former star quarterback of the Houston Texans and Clemson Tigers has been anything but that since being traded to Cleveland.

Watson is entering his fourth season with the Browns, but will not play a down for them. Frankly, he may have played his last down in the NFL. He is often injured, his play is erratic and his off-field issues are a perpetual PR nightmare! Regardless, Watson is working his way back from an Achilles injury with the hopes he can find the fountain of youth in his 30s. At least there is one guy in his corner: Himself.

Watson took to Instagram to share that he is working out and playing to get back to the field soon.

"Everyone is doubting me. Everyone don't believe in me. Everyone don't think I can get back to where I was. But I know, and I believe the work that I put in, that I believe in myself... I know, I'm gonna be way better than before."

Cleveland enters the 2025 NFL Draft blessed with the No. 2 overall pick. While the Browns may take a quarterback with that selection, most likely former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders in that scenario, they may be the team that trades for Kirk Cousins in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. They could also select any number of quarterbacks in day two or three of the draft if they feel so inclined.

Watson is not going to play this season, but maybe we have not seen the last of him in the NFL?

Deshaun Watson can only blame himself for the way his career shook out

Of all the things that transpired from the 2017 NFL Draft, perhaps the most shocking development is what became of Watson. This guy was one of the greatest players in Clemson history, as well as one of the most exciting quarterbacks to cover early on in my professional writing career. In a way, the downfall of Watson was far more unexpected than draft classmate Patrick Mahomes' NFL takeover.

What I am getting at is it will be a long and winding path back to the summit of football for Watson, one that may be unnavigable for even the most mentally-tough competitors. It will be a joyless slog back to QB1 on any team's depth chart for Watson. Truth be told, I feel that ship has sailed on him. A team must be dead to rights to even contemplate taking a flier on Watson outside of only Cleveland.

The big thing I keep going back to is just how bad of a look this is for everyone involved. Cleveland is a not a well-run franchise, but the Browns have a passionate fanbase. When you think of them, good, bad, or ugly, Watson is usually the first, if not the second, thing you think about with the team. For as good as Myles Garrett is, all we can remember is the Browns making their own Herschel Walker trade.

If Watson makes it back, he will have defied the odds, but I am not so sure that this is a good thing...