Deshaun Watson makes the best argument yet for Browns to bench him
By Lior Lampert
Head coach Kevin Stefanski made it emphatically clear the Cleveland Browns have no quarterback controversy. Despite Deshaun Watson's poor play and fans pounding the table for Jameis Winston, no change is imminent.
After another poor showing from Watson and the Browns offense in Week 5, Cleveland dropped to 1-4 on the young season. The signal-caller addressed the media following the 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders, where he got asked point-blank about his struggles.
During his postgame press conference, Watson took accountability for his lackluster performance(s). However, he inadvertently made the case for Winston to usurp him with his response.
"The offense is going to go as far as I go," Watson stated hesitantly. "As a quarterback, you take all the pressure. You take all the heat. You take all the blame."
So, based on that logic, Stefanski shouldn't be afraid to give Winston a shot under center. Right? Not only did Watson not sound even remotely confident, but he accepted there ought to be consequences for his brutal display on the gridiron. Moreover, the on-field product and Cleveland's to score or sustain drives speak volumes.
Statistically, Watson has been arguably the worst passer in the NFL thus far during the 2024 campaign. He ranks dead last in ESPN's total quarterback rating (QBR) -- by a decent margin (21.0). Moreover, his 0.2 Expected Points Added (EPA) trails only Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans for the lowest rating. Sadly, the eye test hasn't been much better, yet Stefanski has his mind made up.
Albeit not entirely shocking, it's an unfortunate development. Stefanski shutting the idea of benching Watson down entirely is either a sign of blind faith or Cleveland's investment in him. Regardless, it's a deplorable decision that could ultimately cost the Browns sideline general his job.
Watson's salary is the only thing elite about him at this stage in his career. He has a fully guaranteed $46 million average annual value through 2026. That's presumably the only thing preventing Stefanski and the Browns from pulling the plug on the failed experiment.