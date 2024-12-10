Desmond Ridder has a chance to complete the most unnecessary revenge arc next week
By John Buhler
If you want undeniable proof that we are living in a simulation, get a load of this. To close out Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season, the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders will host the 6-7 Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. The Raiders have had another season from hell, while the Falcons have not won a game in over a month after an impressive 6-3 start. More importantly, Desmond Ridder is starting!
Ridder is on his third team in as many seasons since being a third-round pick by the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Cincinnati star made his first career NFL start around this time two years ago for the Falcons after Marcus Mariota quit on the team. Ridder went 2-2 down the stretch to help the Falcons finish 7-10. He won the starting job last season, but quickly ran out of favor with Atlanta.
In the offseason, Ridder was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for wide receiver Rondale Moore. Ridder was thought to back up Kyler Murray, while Moore was supposed to be WR3 for the Falcons. Instead, Ridder was cut out of training camp and Moore suffered a season-ending injury. Ridder was then signed by the Raiders to their practice squad. A series of quarterback injuries later, and here we are!
Yes, Aidan O'Connell's injured left knee will result in Ridder getting the primetime start vs. Atlanta.
If the Falcons were to lose to Ridder and the Raiders in Las Vegas, their season is officially over, too.
Desmond Ridder has a chance to embarrass the Atlanta Falcons yet again
Am I ruling out another huge embarrassing failure for the Falcons? Not by a long shot. I have rooted for this team my entire life, so I know what they are capable of. If there was ever a team to not show up in a revenge game of sorts, this would be that franchise. Atlanta needs to win three of its final four games to have any realistic shot at making the NFC playoffs. The Falcons need Tampa Bay to lose...
Whether it be Dan Quinn, Kyle Shanahan, Kirk Cousins or whomever, Atlanta finds new and creative ways to lose games to players and coaches who know this team all too well. As for the Raiders, they are playing for the rights to keep their jobs. Whoever shows up down the stretch may be awarded with bigger opportunities next year. One other player to keep an eye on is tight end Brock Bowers.
Yes, the former Georgia superstar tight end is in his rookie season with the Silver and Black. He was one of my favorite Georgia players to cover and root for over the last decade. The Raiders may have been better served taking a quarterback like Michael Penix Jr., but Atlanta may have wisely taken him before the Raiders have a chance. This game could define general manager Terry Fontenot's tenure.
A win for the Raiders would sure be sweet, but a loss for the Falcons would be all sorts of devastating.