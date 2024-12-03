Despair for Scotland Women yet again as UEFA Euro 2025 bid ends
By StevieMac
It all came down to this one game in the end. Scotland Women’s soccer team had topped their Nations League table with an unbeaten run. They’d swept past Hungary over two legs in the first playoff round. A 0-0 draw at home against Finland last week though left a lot to do in Tuesday night's winner-take-all final playoff match. A place in UEFA Euro 2025 lay within grasp.
Finland got themselves into an early lead with Natalia Kuikka opening the scoring after just 8 minutes had been played. It was a stunning g goal and start for Finland and not an encouraging start for the Scots. But they dug deep and were getting back into the game looking for an equalizer.
Things got worse rather than better when Nea Lehtola got a second Finnish goal on 27 minutes. That took a slight deflection past the stranded goalkeeper. The Scots also had a strong claim for a penalty ignored. Unlucky all around for Scotland as they headed for halftime now two goals behind.
Scotland pressed hard in the second half
There would still have been plenty of hope of turning things round with some refocus in the dressing room. Despite being behind they had been the better team in the first half. The Scots certainly seemed fired up as they came out early for the second half.
Off to a quick restart within three minutes a Sam Kerr shot hit the post, so close. Scotland kept up the pressure and fired balls into the Finns penalty area and had shots at goal. Finland sat back though and seemed happy to defend, their 18-month unbeaten home record would have helped their confidence.
A big task then for manager Pedro Martinez Losa to turn things around, he should perhaps have made changes earlier. Bringing in Emma Watson on 61 minutes helped, but waiting for 70 minutes to introduce Lisa Evans and Emma Mukandi seems strange. Especially in such a must-win game.
Scotland kept up the pressure. Finland kept them out, it seems a familiar story. The score remained at 2-0 and Scotland again have the heartbreak at being so close and failing to qualify. It was a valiant effort but Scotland couldn't come up with goals in either leg when they were needed. That's the second major tournament they have missed in a row under Martinez Lopas. No doubt questions will be asked about his role, though he only extended his contract last September through to 2027.