Scotland women still in with a great chance of reaching Euro 2025
By StevieMac
We’re down to the final playoff round now for a place in the UEFA Euro 2025 finals. Scotland women’s soccer team beat Hungary handsomely in the previous round with a 5-0 aggregate win. That set them up to play Finland over two legs.
Friday night saw the first of the two games. Scotland had a home advantage playing at Easter Road, Edinburgh in front of an 8,800 crowd. The Finns were likely to prove to be tough opposition. They’d beaten Montenegro 6-0 on aggregate in their previous playoff. Their record over their last three games was three wins and three defeats.
Scotland though bring better form, they haven’t lost in their last eight games and have seven wins recorded. Ominously though their last defeat came against Finland back in February. A Pinatar cup tie ended 1-1 but Finland took the win after a penalty shootout.
Scotland still have it all to play for to reach Euro 2025
Friday’s match was certainly tense and tough throughout. Finland had more possession and more goal attempts, but both sides were equal in goal attempts, three apiece. Scotland though didn't play as well as they can and certainly didn't reach the levels they showed against Hungary and in the qualifying group.
Neither side could make a breakthrough though and it ended all square at 0-0 at full time. Scotland can be pleased not to concede but will be disappointed not to have played better and to have missed out on maximizing the home advantage. It’s never easy being a Scotland supporter, men's or women's teams for sure.
The drama now continues into the second leg. That's in Finland on Tuesday, Dec. 3. It’s all to play for in a winner-takes-all-all match. Those Euro finals in Switzerland next summer are the prize. Scotland fans will though recall that four years ago their attempt to reach Euro 2021 was ended by a single-goal defeat against Finland. No repeats please as Scotland awaits the chance to celebrate this time around.