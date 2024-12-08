Details of George Pickens absence reveal a Mike Tomlin-sized mistake for Steelers
By Mark Powell
George Pickens was loud this week, even though he didn't say much at all. The Steelers biggest distraction is their star wide receiver, which isn't new in Pittsburgh.
Pickens claimed he didn't know who Browns defensive back Greg Newsome was, despite the fact he got in a fight with Newsome just a few weeks ago. I don't believe Pickens, and neither does the majority of the media. Pickens fight occurred on the last play of the Steelers loss in Cleveland – an inexcusable feat, mind you – and he dodged the Browns their next go-around.
Of course, Tomlin gave Pickens an out, claiming they were sitting him this week in hopes of long-term health. Perhaps that is the case but Pickens was listed as questionable all week long, with most coaches and pundits assuming he would play – until he didn't.
George Pickens should have played against the Cleveland Browns
Pickens is talented as hell. He is one of my favorite players to watch. He is also a wide receiver on the Steelers, which makes him an automatic head case. There is no in between in Pittsburgh. Adam Schefter leaked the actually details of Pickens injury, which cleared the Steelers wideout of any wrongdoing. If only it were that easy.
"George Pickens intended to play today vs. the Browns, but after conversations this morning, the Steelers decided to take a long-term view and not risk the hamstring injury that he suffered at the end of the week. Thus Pickens is inactive," Schefter wrote.
Yeah, hard pass. I have no doubt Pickens is dealing with a hamstring injury, but if he felt good enough to play, he ought to be in there.
The Steelers receiving corps is a mess without Pickens, and that is Omar Khan's doing. Pittsburgh traded for Mike Williams at the deadline, and were involved in Brandon Aiyuk talks this past offseason. Williams has been underwhelming, and Khan was used by Aiyuk and his agent for an extension.
Whether the Steelers like it or not, they are stuck with Pickens alone. If he's healthy enough to play, he ought to get reps, even if those are limited.