Would Detroit Lions pass on a former Aidan Hutchinson rival to fill edge rusher need?
By John Buhler
The Detroit Lions were my pick to win Super Bowl 59 down in New Orleans, and they lost their first playoff game this postseason. While the Washington Commanders have really started to come on for new head coach Dan Quinn and rookie sensation quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Lions really missed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson down the stretch. Injuries really took a toll on this franchise.
So in Cody Williams' latest NFL mock draft for FanSided.com, I noticed that my Dot Com colleague and False Start co-host had Detroit taking Boston College edge defender Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 28 instead of a guy I thought would be perfect for them in Ohio State star Jack Sawyer. He has been high on Sawyer throughout the draft process with him going to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 31.
Although the Lions are losing both coordinators of note and a plethora of assistants to help fill out Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson's new staffs, Dan Campbell still remains, as does Hutchinson coming off a major injury. I feel that Sawyer's five-star status coming out of high school and his game-wrecking ability at Ohio State will make 20-something teams regret not taking him. Think of T.J. Watt...
Here is why Detroit needs to pair the Michigan man in Hutchison with the Ohio State star in Sawyer.
Detroit Lions pass on Ohio State star Jack Sawyer in latest mock draft
This is not to disparage what Ezeiruaku is as an NFL Draft prospect, nor a criticism of what he can be at the next level. One of the reason the Lions have become such an impressive franchise over the last few years is the trust and faith Campbell puts into his general manager Brad Holmes. With the blessings of Sheila Ford Hamp, the Lions are able to operate at a level we never thought was possible.
While Sawyer needed a few years to live up to the hype of his five-star status coming out of high school, he showed up in big moments for Ohio State during its College Football Playoff run. It should be noted that Williams has three other Ohio State stars taken in the first round before Sawyer in offensive tackle Josh Simmons, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
Although Sawyer has been a bit of a bulletin-board material factory at times in his college career, this jawer is slated to go to one of the better teams in the NFL next season anyway, based on where he is coming off the board. For my money, I would hate to see him shine for another team in-conference in Philadelphia when Detroit had the opportunity to pick Sawyer first. I just have a feeling about this guy.
Sawyer may not become a No. 1 pass rusher, but do the Lions not already have that in Hutchinson?