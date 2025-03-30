3 reasons Tigers fans should actually be encouraged despite sweep at hands of Dodgers

The Detroit Tigers entered the 2025 campaign hoping to build off of what turned out to be a wildly successful 2024 season. Seemingly out of nowhere, the Tigers made a run to the ALDS and were one win away from their first ALCS berth since 2013. Unfortunately, their season could not have gotten off to a worse start record-wise, as the Tigers were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Facing off against the defending champions on the road to begin a season is not an easy task, and the Dodgers showed them why. The Tigers are now one of just two teams to lose their first three games of the season.

As disappointing as this series was results-wise, Tigers fans have several reasons to be encouraged at the end of the day.

3) The Tigers went toe-to-toe against the defending champions despite a myriad of injuries

Yes, the Tigers were swept, but these games were closer than Detroit's 0-3 record might indicate. They lost on Opening Day by a score of 5-4, and that game ended with Detroit having the tying and go-ahead run on base. The second game of the season saw Detroit rally to tie the score in the ninth inning and take the lead in the tenth before Beau Briske allowed Los Angeles to tie and eventually win the contest. The series finale wound up being a bit more lopsided, but even then, the Tigers were within a pair of runs heading into the seventh-inning stretch.

The Tigers do need to find a way to win the close games, but the fact that they went toe-to-toe for the most part against the defending champions on the road was impressive, especially considering the injuries they're dealing with. Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling, two of the most important hitters on this team, are on the Injured List. As is Wenceel Perez, who is expected to play a major role as well.

Again, winning the games is all that really matters at the end of the day, but the Tigers finding a way to keep it close against a team as good as the Dodgers on the road despite their injuries is an encouraging result for the first week of the season.

2) The Tigers are on the verge of breaking out offensively

The Tigers scored 12 total runs in this three-game series, averaging a subpar four runs per game. While that's a disappointing outcome on the surface, the Tigers had several opportunities to score more.

On Opening Day, the Tigers went a whopping 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position. They went 2-for-9 in the second game, and 2-for-8 in the series finale. That's 4-for-32 for those who don't want to do the math, or a .125 batting average.

Having 32 at-bats with men in scoring position shows that the Tigers were able to create an average of over 10 chances per game to score a run on a single against an elite pitching staff despite their injuries. Had the Tigers gotten two or three more hits with runners in scoring position, perhaps they win one or two games at Dodger Stadium. The games were that close, and the Tigers squandered that many opportunities.

As frustrating as this series was, the Tigers are not going to hit .125 with runners in scoring position all year. When that bad luck turns, they should be able to score enough runs to win as long as they continue to create chances.

1) Spencer Torkelson looks better now than he ever did in 2024

Easily the most encouraging takeaway from this series was the play of Spencer Torkelson. It felt as if Torkelson might've been traded prior to Opening Day or sent to the minor leagues with Colt Keith making the move to first base, but due to the injuries, the 25-year-old wound up serving as the team's Opening Day DH. Based on how he played at Dodger Stadium, he might not lose that spot anytime soon.

Torkelson began his season with a bang, drawing four walks and launching a home run on Opening Day. He then went 2-for-5 in the second game of the series (including a double) and reached base twice more in the series finale by recording a hit and working a walk. Overall, Torkelson reached base nine times in 14 plate appearances, and he even stole a base too.

Torkelson getting off to this kind of start is extremely refreshing to see for Tigers fans. It appeared as if the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft was on a path to stardom after he launched 31 home runs (with 19 in the second half) in 2023, but his struggles in 2024 led him back to the minor leagues.

To go from a guy who had to spend time in the minor leagues last season due to his poor play to performing like this when he didn't even have a guaranteed roster spot before the injuries is impressive, and should get Tigers fans excited. It might only be three games, but Torkelson is seeing the ball better than he ever did in 2024. A big year for Torkelson might be on the horizon, and that'd change the complexity of this Tigers offense if he comes through with one.