Tigers' Alex Bregman backup plan is pathetic and adorable at the same time
By Austin Owens
Coming off of a 2024 postseason run, the Detroit Tigers are looking to become World Series contenders. Alex Bregman was their top free agent target this offseason, but they couldn’t make a deal happen. So what's Plan B?
At the midseason point in 2024, it was unclear if the Detroit Tigers would buy or sell at the MLB trade deadline. For the most part, they stayed idle, but did choose to move starting pitcher Jack Flaherty who is now back with the organization.
Many viewed the Flaherty trade as an indication that the Tigers were conceding the season but AJ Hinch’s club finished the season with a 86-76 record and earned a Wild Card bid. Detroit fell to the Guardians in the ALDS (3-2).
The Tigers success in 2024 came as a surprise, but now the organization is looking to build off the momentum it created. Detroit has become a little more aggressive in the free agent market and has been linked to bigger trade rumors than they have in the past. However, they were not able to land their top free agent target this offseason, and their backup plan may be a little unreal.
Detroit Tigers' Alex Bregman backup plan is delusional
By convincing starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to return to Detroit, the Tigers’ pitching staff is more than respectable. The biggest need that Detroit has is a third baseman and a middle-of-the-order bat.
Alex Bregman would have been the ideal fit for the Tigers, but their six-year, $171.5 million offer couldn’t hold a candle to Bregman’s accepted contract with the Red Sox: three-year, $120 million. Since the Tigers didn’t sign Bregman, who is their next best option? How about Matt Vierling?
Yes, you read that correctly. Vierling, who has spent the past two seasons with the Tigers, primarily in the outfield, is expected to make the transition to the hot corner this season. While this is an obvious downgrade from Detroit’s first option, the Tigers believe he can produce to Bregman’s level.
Vierling hit .257 with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs a season ago across 144 games. These numbers are respectable but Detroit expecting Vierling to produce Bregman-like stats sounds like an unhealthy coping mechanism to missing out on their top free agent target.