When will Alex Bregman make his Boston Red Sox debut? Spring training schedule and more
For the first time in what feels like ages, Boston Red Sox fans have good reason to get excited with Opening Day just over a month away. Boston began its offseason by adding Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to the rotation, and on Wednesday night Craig Breslow finally convinced John Henry to pony up, landing two-time All-Star infielder Alex Bregman on a three-year, $120 million contract.
With Bregman in the fold as the perfect right-handed compliment to the rest of the Red Sox lineup, Boston can credibly claim to be among the best teams in a wide-open American League. But when will the team's new second baseman first appear in a Red Sox uniform? Let's take a look at the full spring training schedule.
When will Alex Bregman make his debut with the Boston Red Sox?
The Red Sox have yet to make any kind of announcement as to Bregman's schedule, or when exactly he'll report to camp in Fort Myers. The team is scheduled to play its first Spring Training game next week, in an exhibition against Northeastern University at Fenway South on Friday, Feb. 21. Given Bregman's compressed timeline, however, it would seem unlikely that he'll take the field for that one.
It is likely that he'll see action at some point next weekend, however, in one of two home games Boston has against the Toronto Blue Jays (on Sunday, Feb. 23) or the New York Yankees (on Monday, Feb. 24). That would still give Bregman plenty of time to report to the team's facility, get acclimated and get his feet under him before beginning preparations for the 2025 season.
