Detroit Tigers lineup comes with unfortunate dose of reality for Kerry Carpenter

The Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees on Monday afternoon in the first of three games that were moved up on the schedule due to the surprisingly cold forecast in the Motor City this week. The Tigers are fresh off a series sweep of the lowly Chicago White Sox. Spencer Torkelson made sure of that, as he hit a walk-off home run to send fans home happy from Comerica Park.

The Tigers season got off to a rough start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in California. It's tough to blame the Tigers for their season-opening sweep at the hands of LA, as west coast trips rarely end well, and the Dodgers have one of the most loaded rosters in recent memory.

A three-game set against the Yankees – the reining American League champions – will serve as another early-season test to prove exactly how good this Detroit team is in early April. There's a lot of baseball left to be played.

Detroit Tigers lineup does not feature Kerry Carpenter

Unfortunately, the first game of this series will not feature Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter. While Carpenter thrives against right-handed pitching, he's actually played much better against lefties early this season, and hopes to prove to AJ Hinch that he can be an everyday player. Hinch needs to see more from the 27-year-old.

Player Position Justyn Henry-Malloy DH Andy Ibañez 3B Spencer Torkelson 1B Riley Greene LF Manuel Margot RF Javy Baez SS Colt Keith 2B Jake Rogers C Ryan Kreidler CF

The reason Carpenter isn't in the lineup is because he would have to face Yankees left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon, who has a 3.97 ERA on the season and at his best is one of the best southpaw starting pitchers in MLB. Nonetheless, Carpenter has three home runs in his last three games, and homered against a left-handed pitcher as recently as two days ago.

Given the lack of pop in Detroit's lineup, perhaps it's time for Hinch to rethink his approach. Since the start of the 2024 season, Carpenter's numbers are comparable to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s despite far less opportunities. Guerrero Jr. notably just received a 14-year, $500 million contract extension. While I wouldn't go as far as to say Carpenter is close to as talented as Vladdy, at his best he's one of the best left-handed hitters in the American League. That means something.