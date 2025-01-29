Another Yankee following Gleyber Torres to Tigers could hurt Alex Bregman chances
By Mark Powell
Every dollar counts when you're dealing with Chris Ilitch. Detroit Tigers fans know this all too well, and while Scott Harris must act fast to improve a roster which made the ALDS last season, he also has to make the right choices.
The Tigers bullpen was a relative strength last season. Jason Foley, Tyler Holton, Will Vest, Beau Brieske and more make for an excellent back end of the bullpen. They were virtually unhittable in the postseason, as the Tigers featured a short rotation outside of Tarik Skubal. AJ Hinch counted on his bullpen more than most managers.
With that in mind, was another bullpen arm really Harris' top priority. The Tigers will reportedly sign Tommy Kahnle, who is a former teammate of Gleyber Torres from their time with the New York Yankees. Kahnle is solid, and should be a fantastic contributor in the 'pen. He was a fan favorite in the Bronx, and had a 2.11 ERA in 50 innings last season for Aaron Boone's club.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Tigers sign Tommy Kahnle, which could hurt Alex Bregman chances
The only issue with signing Kahnle could be his price tag. What the Tigers have in bullpen depth they lack in middle-of-the-lineup power and starting pitching. The Tigers signed Kahnle to a one-year, $7.75 million deal, per FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray. But while they should have money left over, Ilitch and Harris are notoriously complacent.
Detroit has been connected to Jack Flaherty and, most importantly, Alex Bregman of late. Bregman could reunite with his old manager in Hinch with the Tigers.
Negotiations have not gone according to plan for Bregman and Scott Boras, who are reportedly still seeking a long-term contract despite an overwhelming lack of suitors available to them. The Red Sox and Astros may be out. The Cubs are only interested in a short-term agreement. The Blue Jays aren't a desirable destination.
While the Tigers would gladly feature Bregman in their lineup, they also don't have the funds to give in to his asking price. Illitch claimed he would invest in a winner, but it should come as no surprise that he's clutching his purse strings every chance he gets.
Bregman is just over 30 years old and coming off a down year, which has limited his market. The Tigers already have one albatross contract on the roster in Javy Baez, and it has blinded them to top-tier free agent talent since. Bregman might not light the AL Central on fire, but he's at worst a three-WAR player who provides solid defense at third base or second base, if needed.
The Tigers should up their bidding for him with or without Kahnle, but sadly we know that's not how this works.