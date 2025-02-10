DeVonta Smith changed Alabama Super Bowl history that seems downright impossible
By Austen Bundy
The Philadelphia Eagles downright dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, emerging as champions by a generous 40-22 score line. The most impactful part of that thumping came in the second half when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts unleashed an air raid on the Chiefs defense to ice the game away.
Wide receiver DeVonta Smith got in on that onslaught with a 46-yard bomb delivered by Hurts for a late third quarter touchdown. The score put Philadelphia up 34-0 and gave Kansas City practically no path to a miraculous comeback.
Believe it or not, Smith made history at his alma mater with that touchdown catch. With all the talent that has come out of the University of Alabama football program, none have ever made it onto the score sheet in the Super Bowl.
DeVonta Smith ends Alabama's Super Bowl touchdown curse with 46-yard catch
Smith became the first Alabama player to ever score a touchdown in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The school's alumni had previously gone 31 straight receptions without a score in the big game, coming up just short of the University of Michigan's record of 34 catches without finding a Super Bowl endzone.
Some fans may point to Hurts as having broken that curse two seasons ago as he rushed for three touchdowns in Super Bowl LVII (also against the Chiefs). However, the technicality there is that Hurts was drafted out of the University of Oklahoma after transferring from Tuscaloosa.
Smith was one of four players from Alabama playing in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, all for Philadelphia. Kansas City does not have any Crimson Tide players on its roster. He finished with a total of 69 receiving yards (which led the team) and the crucial, history-making touchdown on the night. Somewhere, retired Alabama head coach Nick Saban is smiling and very proud of his former top receiver.