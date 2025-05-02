Diamondbacks can’t keep scorching hot prospect out of lineup much longer

There is good news in Arizona, as the Diamondbacks are finally getting Ketel Marte back from the IL. Marte has been a huge part of the D-Backs’ success for the past several years and made a solid case for MVP last season, but he's been out in recent weeks while he recovers from a hamstring strain.

The D-backs have already made some early statements, even downing the Mets in a three-game series this week even while missing Marte and suffering from severe underperformance from their star-studded starting rotation. If Arizona can just get their starting pitchers back on track and Marte back healthy, the sky’s the limit; but there's even more good news on the way.

The team's no. 1 prospect (no. 10 overall, per MLB Pipeline), Jordan Lawlar, appears ready to make the jump. In 113 Triple-A at-bats, Lawlar is hitting .381/.470/.690/1.160 with six home runs and 12 stolen bases, showcasing his power and bat-to-ball skills. However, scouts believe his greatest weapon is his staggering speed, which they believe will be responsible for 30+ stolen bases a year.

Lawlar was first called up in 2023, but his performance wasn’t up to par, going 4-for-31 with no extra-base hits in his first 14 big-league games. In 2024, injuries kept him off the field for all but a few weeks; now, it appears Lawlar is due for a second chance. But it won’t come without causing a dilemma.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Jordan Lawlar is set to enter a packed infield

Lawlar has seen action at third and second base, though he is primarily a shortstop. With Eugenio Suarez, Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte and Josh Naylor rounding out the infield, the D-Backs will need to get creative. Suarez could take over for Pavin Smith at DH, but since the latter broken out against righties, his bat has become an important part of the lineup. This scenario would only work in a platoon role.

When a righty’s on the mound, Marte could move to centerfield, replacing Alek Thomas (or Lourdes Gurriel Jr. if the veteran's slump continues). The only problem is that Marte’s defense lags at that position compared to his work at second base. Regardless, Lawlar is giving the D-Backs a good problem to have.

Once Lawlar is called up, this would likely mean the end of Garrett Hampson’s Diamondbacks tenure. After a promising showing in spring training, Hampson is just 5-for-27 with no extra-base hits. During Marte’s absence, rookie Tim Tawa has been Arizona’s go-to replacement.