Did the Hawks just signal they're ready to move on from Trae Young?
By Lior Lampert
The Atlanta Hawks underwent a significant roster overhaul before the 2025 NBA trade deadline. They sent out two core rotational pieces in separate deals, De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic, landing four new players in return.
Hunter is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Bogdanovic will take his talents to the Los Angeles Clippers. Subsequently, Terance Mann, Bones Hyland, Caris LeVert and Georges Niang are now Hawks. But ultimately, the biggest elephant in the room is: What do these moves mean for Atlanta's franchise cornerstone, Trae Young?
Jostling for play-in/playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference, the Hawks had the option to buy or sell at the deadline and decided on the latter. They parted ways with Hunter and Bogdanovic to cut costs and dip below the luxury tax rather than compete maneuver to improve their postseason chances. Because of this, Young's future in Atlanta is reportedly in question.
Did the Hawks just signal they're ready to move on from Trae Young with their trade deadline activity?
Speaking on NBA TV, NBA insider Chris Haynes described Young as a "fierce competitor" who "wants to win" in response to the Hunter swap. While the Hawks know the standout floor general desires to contend for a title, they ostensibly operated against his wishes. Suddenly, a cloud hangs over Atlanta and where things go from here.
Notably, Haynes mentioned Young was on the San Antonio Spurs' radar before Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox "fell in their lap." Whether the Hawks legitimately entertained any offers is unclear, though their latest slew of transactions may leave them no choice.
Young is presumably wondering how the Hawks intend to move forward after they strayed further from contention following Hunter and Bogdanovic's departures. And if he's not sold on their plan(s), asking out of Atlanta might be his next step.
With a player option for the 2026-27 campaign, Young holds the cards in this situation. He could signal a desire to test free agency, leaving the Hawks in a position to trade him or risk losing the 26-year-old for nothing. So, his thoughts about Atlanta's midseason makeover loom largely over how the two sides proceed.