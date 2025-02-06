Hawks projected lineup after De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic trades
By Lior Lampert
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen recently said striking a trade ahead of the NBA's Feb. 6 deadline could "disrupt" the team's chemistry. Not long after, the front office did just that.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are acquiring Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter. In exchange, Cleveland is sending Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two swaps to The A.
However, the Hawks reportedly didn't stop there. They then re-routed microwave scorer Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-rounders to the Los Angeles Clippers, receiving Terance Mann and Bones Hyland in return.
Atlanta's decision to re-route Hunter amid a breakout campaign was ostensibly an attempt to sell high on him. Whether they legitimately maximized his value is up for debate. Moreover, they wasted no time making another move, landing Mann and Hyland for Bogdanovic. Regardless, it's a rather drastic shake-up for the Hawks, especially considering they're in the thick of the Eastern Conference play-in/playoff race.
Nevertheless, let's forecast the new-look Hawks lineup and how it looks with LeVert, Niang, Mann and Hyland instead of Hunter and Bogdanovic.
Hawks projected lineup after trading De'Andre Hunter for Caris LeVert and Georges Niang
Starters
Bench
Trae Young
Vit Krejci
Dyson Daniels
Terance Mann
Zaccharie Risacher
Caris LeVert
Georges Niang
Dominick Barlow
Onyeka Okongwu
Clint Capela
Niang has only started 30 of his 516 career games thus far. However, Atlanta's lack of a true power forward beyond backup Dominick Barlow gives him an inside track to the first unit. The now-former Cav is shooting 40 percent from three this season, which is in line with his career rate.
Undrafted rookie Keaton Wallace appears to be the biggest loser of Atlanta adding two players and only sending out one when they're at full strength. He carved out a limited reserve role for himself. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old will eventually take a backseat when Mann is fully acclimated to his new squad.
After establishing himself as a core rotational piece for the Clippers over the past few seasons, Mann was slowly getting phased out in Los Angeles. Suddenly, the sixth-year veteran lands somewhere he should slot into a sizable role on a youthful Hawks club virtually immediately.