Diontae Johnson’s new contract is a punchline Steelers fans can’t stop laughing at

After flaming out in Pittsburgh, former Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has spent several stints with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and now Cleveland Browns. Johnson has failed to recapture much of the route-running brilliance that once made him one of the better young wide receivers in the AFC. Johnson's next and perhaps last chance will come with a familiar quarterback in Kenny Pickett in Cleveland.

Johnson and Pickett actually have a lot in common. Both players left the Steelers on bad terms, with Johnson deemed a bad influence on fellow wide receiver George Pickens before he was traded to the Panthers. Pickett asked out once the Steelers signed Russell Wilson last offseason, and wouldn't guarantee the 2022 first-round pick starting reps.

In Carolina and then Baltimore, Johnson didn't make much of an impact. In fact, he did more harm than good with the Ravens, as he was in open rebellion for much of his tenure.

Diontae Johnson has one more NFL opportunity with the Browns

Johnson recorded 391 receptions for 4,363 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns with the Steelers, but hasn't done much since then. In fact, he's been a detriment to the offense at his last three destinations. The Steelers didn't seem to mind losing Johnson all the much. Ahead of Johnson's supposed grudge match while he was with the Ravens last season, he was roasted by his former head coach, Mike Tomlin.

“To be honest with you, I hadn't thought a lot about it,” Tomlin told reporters when asked if he had any concerns about facing Johnson. “He's not on a lot of their video, and so at this stage of the week, I don't know that I've weighed what he might mean to the matchup. They’ve got more significant pieces with larger roles that are occupying my attention at this part of the week.”

Can Diontae Johnson thrive with the Cleveland Browns? Not so fast

Johnson's new contract with the Browns is the ultimate last-chance opportunity. The deal comes with no guaranteed money, so Cleveland can release him at any point. The fact that Johnson is in this position isn't all that surprising. What makes it ironic and downright funny is that opportunity is coming in Cleveland – basically NFL Last Chance U – and with Pickett as his likely starting quarterback.

To make matters worse, Johnson is just 28 years old. This is supposed to be his prime, but instead he serves as a cautionary tale to all young wideouts of what can go wrong.