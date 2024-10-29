NFL trade grades: Diontae Johnson sent to worst possible landing spot for Steelers
By Mark Powell
Before the start of the 2024 regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and draft capital. At the time, it was assumed the Steelers would acquire another receiver to replace Johnson – though that has yet to occur.
Given the Panthers abysmal start to the season, Johnson is up for grabs once again. While the Steelers are ineligible to acquire him due to NFL rules, one of Pittsburgh's rivals has pulled the trigger. Johnson was sent to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, per Adam Schefter.
NFL trade grades: Diontae Johnson traded to the Baltimore Ravens
Johnson goes from former friend to foe quickly in Pittsburgh. As for the Ravens, they could use all the help they can get on the outside as they hope to finally overcome the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. The Ravens are in second place in the AFC North as of this writing, as the Steelers enter their bye week with a 6-2 record. The Ravens, meanwhile, are the No. 6 seed after losing to the Cleveland Browns and Jameis Winston over the weekend.
The trade itself was surprisingly affordable for Baltimore. Per Schefter, the Ravens acquired Johnson and a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for their own fifth-round selection. Essentially, that is a pick swap.
Johnson is in the final season of his contract, and the Ravens take on just over $3 million in salary.
Ravens trade grade: A
Baltimore's offense is lethal when everyone is healthy. The Ravens feature one of the best quarterbacks in football in Lamar Jackson, who now has the likes of Johnson, Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman to throw to. At tight end, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely make arguably the best tight end duo in the NFL. Oh, and if the Ravens decide to run, Lamar can hand the ball to Derrick Henry. Sheesh!
Panther trade grade: C+
It's tough to grade this trade for the Panthers without having a full scope of Johnson's market value. However, on the surface a pick swap is not enough for him. Carolina should have aimed high, perhaps acquiring a standalone sixth-round pick while adding to their NFL Draft cupboard, rather than emptying it.
Johnson wanted to be in Carolina, which is a rarity these days. The Panthers aren't very good, and now Bryce Young has one less stable veteran to throw to.