Disappointing Cowboys first-round picks' future in serious doubt heading toward training camps

The clock is ticking for Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Entering his third year, the former first-round pick sits at a career crossroads with the Cowboys. Drafted to anchor the defensive line and fix a bad run defense, Smith’s production hasn’t matched the hype or his draft status.

Enter rookie Jay Toia, a seventh-round pick out of UCLA with a mammoth-sized frame and a bruising reputation, who is set to be the guy behind Smith to push him in minicamp. Suddenly, Smith’s grip on his starting spot looks shaky. Despite being drafted in the seventh round, people are excited about Toia in Big D and believe he could make an impact on the d-line.

From high expectations to uncertainty

No one can say Smith lacks the tools. He’s got the size, the raw strength and flashes that athleticism that made him a first-rounder. But the truth is that hasn’t been nearly enough for the Cowboys. After being billed as the answer inside, Smith’s rookie season was a mess of confusion and weight issues. Things didn’t get much better in his second year.

The numbers don’t lie. Smith’s 2024 stat line of 41 total tackles, one sack, and four tackles for loss, feels average. Even other first-round DTs drafted after Smith have outperformed him in splash plays and consistency. Dallas didn’t draft Smith to be just another guy, they banked on a tone-setter who could clog up the middle and bully opposing offensive linemen. Instead, his production has been pedestrian and every missed gap or halfhearted rep stands out even more given Dallas’ run-stopping issues.

Enter Matt Eberflus. The new defensive coordinator hopes to get the most out of Smith’s potential. His scheme demands that nose tackles play with discipline, anchor the run, and create chaos in the backfield, not just eat blocks. For Smith, this means no more excuses. He has to play lighter, faster, and sharper.

Rookie Jay Toia: The seventh-round wild card

Jay Toia has all the makings of a seventh-round surprise. At 6'2” and 342 pounds, he’s built like a bulldozer but has the quick feet of a much smaller man. His college track record at UCLA included 91 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks, which shows he’s more than a big body. He’s a disrupter, the kind of player who can reset the line of scrimmage and make life miserable for running backs.

Toia slid in the draft because of measurables—shorter arms, not an elite tester—but the film tells a different story. He dominated in the Pac-12, helped captain a stout defensive front and drew rave reviews for his work ethic and leadership.

What Jay Toia Brings to Dallas’ Defense

Toia’s style is simple. He’s there to stop the run, period. He anchors, sheds blocks, and doesn’t care about glory. He’s a student of the game and he brings a selfless, team-first mentality. At UCLA, coaches leaned on him as a tone-setter, something the Cowboys have been missing inside. There’s a reason people are suddenly buzzing about Toia’s chances to push Smith. He’s got that hunger and doesn’t carry the baggage of past disappointments.

For the first time, Smith faces a real threat to his job. Dallas’ depth chart at defensive tackle is crowded: Osa Odighizuwa is locked in as a starter and just got paid. Behind Smith, Toia is already penciled in as the main backup, with veterans like Solomon Thomas and other rookies waiting for a shot.

This isn’t the paper-thin room Smith entered as a rookie. Now, every snap in minicamp and training camp is an audition. If Smith slips, Toia is ready to leapfrog him. It’s that simple.

Time to put up or shut up

Patience is running out for Smith fast in Big D. This season Smith must prove he’s not a bust and it starts now. Smith needs to be the anchor Dallas thought they were drafting in 2023. Toia’s arrival means excuses won’t fly anymore. If Smith rises to the occasion, the Cowboys finally have a real run-stuffer. If he falters, the seventh-round rookie is coming for his job. Either way, Cowboys fans can count on one thing. More drama in Dallas and the outcome could define the defense for years to come.