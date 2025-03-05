DK Metcalf favorite emerges and it's a little too close to home for Seahawks fans

There has been a lot of activity in the NFL on Wednesday. One of the more active teams have been the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks announced they were releasing wide receiver Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons with the team. Shortly thereafter, multiple reports indicated that fellow pass-catcher DK Metcalf requested a trade.

Metcalf has one more year left on his current contract, and by all indications, he prefers to join a contender. For the Seahawks they could see Metcalf join a team that is pretty close to them, location wise.

According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Metcalf is expected to draw interest from multiple teams, but notes that the Los Angeles Chargers are a team to keep an eye on. Schultz says the Chargers were one team that "quietly but aggressively" pursued Metcalf last offseason.

Sources: DK Metcalf is expected to draw interest from multiple teams, but dating back to last offseason, the #Chargers were the one team that quietly but aggressively pursued him in trade talks—only to be rebuffed by Seattle. The Chargers remain in the receiver market this… https://t.co/ESJdiCv72d pic.twitter.com/wYJLrDBmQY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 5, 2025

Chargers linked to DK Metcalf by NFL insider

Well, Seahawks fans, at least it's not the Rams? Again, this link by Metcalf doesn't mean that a trade to the Chargers will happen. It's just to say that the Chargers explored a trade for the wide receiver last offsesaon.

This offseason, the Chargers have a desperate need to add some wide receivers to their roster. It looks like they have a superstar in Ladd McConkey, who shined in his rookie season. behind him, there aren't many great options. Quentin Johnston, their 2023 first-round pick, hasn't panned out like the team has expected. Besides him, the Chargers have Joshua Palmer, D.J. Chark, and Jalen Reagor hitting free agency.

As long as the Chargers have quarterback Justin Herbert on the roster, they must add top players to the offense. Metcalf fits the bill, as an aggressive and fast wide receiver. Just imagine the connection Metcalf with Herbert as a downfield option.

Metcalf played 15 games this past season, where he recorded 66 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns on 108 targets. Through his six years in Seattle, Metcalf caught 438 passes for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in 97 games.

The Chargers make sense as a landing spot for Metcalf — they are in need of wide receiver help and are Super Bowl contenders. We'll see if they renew interest and try to bring him aboard.