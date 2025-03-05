6 best DK Metcalf trade destinations after Seahawks star WR demands out

DK Metcalf could now be traded to another team before the start of the 2025 NFL season, and most likely before we get to the 2025 NFL Draft. That's not a certainty, but the Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver has now requested a trade from the team that drafted him in 2019 as he looks for a change of scenery. Moreover, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are willing to explore a Metcalf trade as well.

The trade request, or at least reports of it, come on the same day that Seattle is also releasing veteran receiver Tyler Lockett. Trading Metcalf in addition to that would represent a surefire sea change for the Seahawks offense moving forward. At the same time, though, for a player who is one of the most physically dominant pass-catchers in the NFL and has averaged 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns per 17 games in his six career seasons, there are no shortage of teams who would pay a pretty penny to get Metcalf in the building.

Which teams would be the best spots for DK Metcalf to land in a trade, though? These five receiver-needy teams could be willing to pony up the draft picks to make it happen given what he'd mean for their roster.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

I'd be remiss if I didn't add the Kansas City Chiefs to this conversation, though they may not be the most likely candidate for a Metcalf trade. The need is clear, though. Not only could the Chiefs use another receiver in the mix with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice moving forward but Metcalf also fits the bill of a player who would add a speed element and also help diversify the offense a bit.

Despite Worthy's electric speed, his size can limit him as a downfield threat. Oftentimes throughout the past couple of years, Patrick Mahomes' most reliable downfield option was Justin Watson. No disrespect, but there is a massive chasm between what Watson and Metcalf could do in such a role, not to mention how much attention that would demand and then, thus, open up more room for Rice, Worthy and Travis Kelce underneath.

Given that the Chiefs traded Joe Thuney to start clearing some cap space, it would be odd for them to fill it right back up in order to get Metcalf to Kansas City. At the same time, when you think about his potential in Andy Reid's offense, it's something that Brett Veach will at least have to mull over more than once.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

If there's a wide receiver who is even remotely available, you best believe that I'm going to include the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of that conversation. And why wouldn't I? Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin have been transparent about the team's needs outside of George Pickens, plus have been rumored to be in the mix for receivers over the past year plus. DK Metcalf is no exception and might also be the most talented option.

While the Steelers are still scrambling this offseason to figure out the quarterback situation, the truth of the matter is that they should make themselves more enticing for any signal-caller. Is there a pass-catching option that any fan in Pittsburgh trusts to their core right now, Pickens included? I'd argue probably not, which could make a reliable and gifted weapon like Metcalf all the more enticing.

My biggest worry with Metcalf on the Steelers would be the fact that I'm not sure he's the ideal fit for this situation. While the Seahawks receiver is undoubtedly far more proven and even athletically gifted than Pickens, their skill sets are somewhat similar. That potential for offensive redundancy would be the only drawback, but even that doesn't fully diminish the upside.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Who doesn't love a reunion — and there's a potential one between Pete Carroll and DK Metcalf with the Las Vegas Raiders that has to be on the table. The Silver and Black struck oil in the draft last offseason with the Brock Bowers pick. He's already one of the NFL's best tight ends after a record-setting rookie campaign. The wide receiver situation, on the other hand, is a bit more dire and could use some addressing.

When Carroll was hired by the Raiders, though, it felt like a win-now hire for a roster that isn't totally ready to achieve that. Subsequently, it's hard not to project the Raiders being aggressive this offseason in order to get a roster that Carroll can turn around the franchise with. Getting a familiar face in Metcalf to pair with whichever quarterback they add this offseason would make too much sense in order to get a head start on that.

The Raiders are less of a contender as currently constructed than any of the other potential landing spots, especially with the uncertainty at quarterback. At the same time, the Carroll factor combined with a near-desperate need at receiver makes them still worth consideration to pull off such a trade.

3. Green Bay Packers

If I've said it once early in the offseason, I've definitely said it a dozen times: There is no team better set up to be aggressive than the Green Bay Packers. Jordan Love is in place as the sure quarterback option, there is talent all over the roster, this is already a playoff team, and the Packers could have north of $60 million in cap space to operate with. It also just so happens that DK Metcalf fits one of Green Bay's biggest needs.

Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs have flashed immensely in their young careers but both have struggled with consistency in addition to having some issues staying healthy. Even more inconsistent has been Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, though they remain valuable for their own flashes as well. But the Packers don't have a certifiable No. 1 receiver in this mix right now, something Josh Jacobs said outwardly, and Metcalf could answer the bell in that regard.

Given how well-constructed this roster is right now in Green Bay and a potential opportunity to take back control of the NFC North given the Lions' coaching turnover, making an aggressive play for a Metcalf trade is almost too obvious of a move for Brian Gutekunst to get behind.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh's effect on the Los Angeles Chargers was immediate, even if it didn't end with quite the postseason triumph that fans were hoping for. Still, this is a team on the ascension and perhaps also on the precipice of realizing their potential with Justin Herbert. Of course, it might help the cause if Herbert had a reliable option in the passing game other than Ladd McConkey as he comes off of a stellar rookie season.

Josh Palmer could be gone in free agency which leaves the Chargers' wide receiver cupboard quite bare moving forward. While Harbaugh is an old-school presence who has emphasized the trenches in his first year on the job, the need at wide receiver is far too glaring to ignore. Metcalf would be a terrific fit and option to remedy that, however, giving Herbert an outside and downfield threat to complement the slot work from McConkey.

I would contend that even Metcalf shouldn't be the only addition for the Chargers in the way of wide receivers this offseason. No one could argue that it wouldn't be a helluva start, though.

1. New England Patriots

The one reason that I don't have the New England Patriots in the same class of teams as the Raiders in terms of being a bit farther away from contending than others is Drake Maye. Even based on just half a season, they have quarterback figured out. The next task is to build around Maye and DK Metcalf in this unique situation would be a helluva start to doing that and one that the Patriots would gladly take on.

For starters, Metcalf answers the call as the No. 1 receiver that the Patriots don't have any semblance of on the current roster. That's a big help for Maye but, more than that, this trade would also likely come with a new deal being struck with whichever team lands the wide receiver. So not only would Metcalf be of help to Maye's development in the immediate future, but the rookie QB contract gives New England the flexibility to take on a new deal and secure an elite weapon for the future.

There are few spots in the NFL that match need, fit and feasability quite as well as the Patriots do in regards to the prospects of a DK Metcalf trade. Especially with options like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin potentially drying up, New England should be quick to rush all-in on negotiations with the Seahawks.