This Chiefs-Seahawks trade would be Xavier Worthy nightmare fuel for Bills fans

After six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver DK Metcalf has demanded a trade. Metcalf would follow veteran wideout Tyler Lockett – who was released by the Seahawks on Wednesday – right out the door.

Metcalf had 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, but the Seahawks failed to make the postseason. Seattle went 10-7 on the season and finished second to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

The Seahawks direction at this point is unclear. Geno Smith is under contract, but could be sent packing as well if he has no targets to throw to beyond Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If Metcalf is traded, he should fetch at least a Day 2 pick in return.

The recent trade of Deebo Samuel, who is slightly older and more injury prone, fetched just a fifth-round pick. Samuel and Metcalf are similar in that both players only have one year left on their contracts. Samuel has multiple void years remaining, while Metcalf would likely want a new contract altogether with any contender willing to trade for his services.

Kansas City Chiefs could trade for DK Metcalf

The AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs are in need of wide receiver help. Beyond Xavier Worthy, much of the Chiefs receiving corps is either unreliable or entering free agency. DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown are chief among Kansas City's list of available free agents. When the new league year starts next week, the Chiefs will have to act quickly to either retain that talent, or replace them with capable hands.

Trading for Metcalf would boost Kansas City's receiving corps and provide Patrick Mahomes with the go-to receiver he's been lacking since Tyreek Hill left. With Travis Kelce entering his final years in an NFL uniform, supplying Mahomes with his next, great weapon must be on Brett Veach's to-do list.

A trade wouldn't be all that expensive, especially for a player of Metcalf's caliber.

Chiefs could rub DK Metcalf trade in Buffalo Bills face

Another potential suitor for DK Metcalf would be the Buffalo Bills, which could use a primary wide receiver next to Khalil Shakir. The Bills would have to work some salary cap gymnastics to acquire Metcalf, but he can be had for some mid-round draft capital. What Buffalo GM Brandon Beane cannot allow to happen is for the Chiefs to acquire Metcalf.

The Bills haven't been able to get past Kansas City in the AFC Postseason as currently constructed. Josh Allen had an MVP season, and it still wasn't enough. The Bills best route forward is to add on defense, especially in the form of pass rushers. Sending draft capital to Seattle for Metcalf is not on their offseason bingo card, but neither is letting their biggest threat to reaching another Super Bowl add an impact player.