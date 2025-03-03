Surprise contenders sound like Packers biggest competition for DK Metcalf

Recent reports out of Seattle have been conflicting regarding the status of wide receiver DK Metcalf. Rumors of a potential trade to Green Bay have floated around although Seahawks general manager, John Schneider has downplayed that talk. While the Packers would appear to be the frontrunner to land the services of Metcalf should he officially become available, Green Bay might have some competition from two AFC championship contenders.

Word on the Emerald City streets is that the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are 'monitoring' the situation with Metcalf and the Seahawks. Adding those teams to the fray could complicate the Packers' plans to pursue Metcalf’s services.

Two other teams that I’ve been told are monitoring DK Metcalf situation are Bills and Chiefs.



Right now, consensus is #Seahawks aren’t looking to make a deal and still would like to extend star receiver. But several teams are keeping tabs in case door opens to acquire him. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 2, 2025

Could the Chiefs or Bills steal DK Metcalf from the Packers?

While it doesn’t sound likely (at the moment) that Metcalf will be placed on the trade block, this is also the NFL and the time of year where anything can happen. Although his overall statistics may have dipped some last season, Metcalf could still be the deep threat all three teams need. Metcalf caught 66 passes in 2024 but finished with just 992 yards. Where he shined was in yards per catch, averaging 15 yards per reception.

Think about Jordan Love, Josh Allen and especially Patrick Mahomes having that consistent deep target in a 6-4, 235-pound package. Metcalf is another player that a change of scenery might do some good for. Metcalf hasn’t topped 66 receptions since 2022. He did play in just 15 games this past season and started only 12, however, he started and played in 16 games in ’23 and still managed just 66 catches.

So, a change could be good for Metcalf and playing for a Super Bowl contender could also re-energize him. The Seahawks are not in a position to contend for a championship right now. The Bills, Chiefs and even the Packers are much closer than the Seahawks. With the start of the new NFL league year about a week away, this Seahawks-Metcalf situation is one to keep an eye on.