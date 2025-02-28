This Packers-Seahawks trade rumored to be taking shape would find Green Bay’s WR1

The Green Bay Packers are so close to feeling like a real threat in the NFC. Jordan Love isn't perfect, but he's the real deal. There aren't many better arms in the league. He is a true franchise quarterback, which is always the first step to building a contender.

It's tough sledding in the NFC North, as Minnesota, Detroit, and Chicago all feel like good teams. The Lions were Super Bowl favorites for most of last season until injuries caught up. The Vikings won 14 games and turned Sam Darnold into a $30-40 million quarterback. The Bears weren't good, but one has to think Ben Johnson is a meaningful upgrade over Matt Eberflus. Caleb Williams is the truth. We should all get on board now.

Green Bay won't find it easy to get over the hump, but the right sequence of moves from Brian Gutekunst this summer can at least put the Packers in the conversation.

We'd all be interested to see Myles Garrett on that Packers D-line. A top-shelf cornerback to replace the oft-injured Jaire Alexander seems like a worthwhile investment. Then, of course, there's the WR room. Green Bay has received pleasantly strong production from its young, under-the-radar pass-catching collective, but the Packers don't have a bonafide WR1 to put stress on a defense and open up the field. Most great quarterbacks have a top target — a bailout option who can be trusted in times of duress.

Green Bay appears close to acquiring such a wide receiver from the Seattle Seahawks.

Packers and Seahawks gaining traction in DK Metcalf trade talks

The Packers are reportedly engaged in trade talks centered on Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf, per Corbin Smith of Emerald City Spectrum. Green Bay has an offer on the table that consists of a high draft pick and a wide receiver on a rookie contract.

With Metcalf's price so high, Green Bay could look to "backfill" draft capital with a subsequent Jaire Alexander trade, per Peter Bukowski of Locked On Packers.

I can confirm Corbin's reporting here. League source told me GB has been working on this and has an offer they think can land DK Metcalf.



Then the hope is trading Jaire Alexander to backfill some of the lost draft capital if they can get it. https://t.co/VvXt2iKcf7 — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) February 28, 2025

This all checks out logically. Alexander's days are numbered in Green Bay and the Packers, more than most contenders, still need that game-breaking wide receiver to pair with their ascendant quarterback. Love has made the most of his partnerships with Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs, but they pale in comparison to Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver still in the middle of his prime.

While Green Bay does lack top-end talent at wide receiver, there is tremendous depth at the position. Reed, Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks. The Packers can afford to trade one of their young wideouts (and a pick) for Metcalf without bankrupting the rest of the offense. Love would still have plenty of options besides Metcalf, which will keep opposing defenses walking an uncomfortable tightrope.

Metcalf has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in three of five NFL campaigns to date. He appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks last season, reeling in 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns. There aren't many better pure athletes at the WR position than Metcalf, who's listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. He's physical at the point of the catch and capable of some show-stopping acrobatics, whether that's tiptoeing the sideline for a catch or high-pointing the football in traffic.

Green Bay's offense takes on a scary new dynamic with Metcalf in the mix. He's a free agent after the season, so the Packers will need to pony up an extension, but there's no reason to believe Metcalf can't put together another five years of plus productivity as Love's top pass-catcher.