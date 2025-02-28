Myles Garrett trade rumors: 5 teams that need to save the NFC from the Eagles

The NFL does not need another Los Angeles Dodgers. We just saw the Kansas City Chiefs miss out on a three-peat by getting crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 down in New Orleans. The biggest reason why this game was not even remotely close was how ferocious the Philadelphia pass rush was. Patrick Mahomes had no time to throw the ball and was eaten alive by the defense.

Fate would have it, frustrated Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett not only wants out of town but has been tied to the Eagles. Chase Daniel and Dianna Russini touched on this in the latest episode of Scoop City. While Philadelphia is not exactly swimming in cap space, the Eagles could move on a player or two to make room for Garrett. This would assume an extension comes in 2026.

Rather than spend any time on the idea of sending Garrett to Philadelphia, I wanted to see if there are any teams who could stand in the Eagles' way of potentially obtaining him. I am incredibly reluctant to see Garrett be traded to an AFC team, based on how badly the Deshaun Watson trade with the Houston Texans worked out for Cleveland. Thus, I only see him going to NFC playoff contenders now.

If Garrett were to end up with the Eagles, we might be seeing back-to-back repeats in the Super Bowl.

But if not for Philadelphia, here are the five teams I think stand the best chance of acquiring Garrett.

5. Minnesota Vikings

In trying to find a fifth team in the NFC that I think could play ball and enter the Garrett sweepstakes, I settled on the Minnesota Vikings for three reasons. One, they have the seventh-most cap space in the NFL at nearly $63.7 million. Two, there is a contending team in the NFC that Garrett may be interested in playing for. And three, the rest of the NFC North will want to trade for the star defender.

While the Chicago Bears have more available cap space in the NFC North than even the Vikings, they are not ready to be a contender. Well, Detroit and Green Bay are. This is a bit of gamesmanship. While J.J. McCarthy will be playing on a team-friendly salary, the last thing the Vikings may want is to have their promising quarterback be eaten alive by Garrett twice annually for the next several seasons.

The Vikings may have a greater crashing sense of urgency to trade for Garrett than even I realize.

4. Arizona Cardinals

Against my better judgment, I am all-in on the Arizona Cardinals winning the NFC West next season. San Francisco is trending down. So might Los Angeles. And who knows what Seattle is even doing? While going from Cleveland to Arizona is not exactly an upgrade from an ownership standpoint in the NFL for Garrett, I am a big fan of Jonathan Gannon as a head coach and Monti Ossenfort as their GM.

Arizona is swimming in cap space at over $75.5 million. The Cardinals have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray. They were in the mix for a playoff berth into the final week of the season. Arizona may not be the sexiest landing spot for Garrett, but the Cardinals check most of the boxes I would be looking for in his next team. They feel like the ultimate dark horse to land him and flip the script soon.

Garrett to the Cardinals would have to make them a major contender to win the division going away.

3. Washington Commanders

It may have seemed crazy a year ago, but the Washington Commanders might be the perfect landing spot for Myles Garrett. Under new ownership, the franchise is flourishing. Dan Quinn is a defensive-minded head coach, one who specializes in the pass rush. Washington has over $83.7 million in cap space. They also have received news that Jonathan Allen wants to be traded this offseason as well.

While I do not think Allen will want to go to Cleveland as part of the deal for Garrett, Washington could be making a series of trades to get better faster under newish general manager Adam Peters. And besides, Washington's biggest threat in the division moving forward would have to be the Eagles. If Garrett were to go to the Eagles, then that would be bad news bears for Washington twice annually.

I would hope that the Commanders would be the aggressor to get him, but I am not entirely sure.

2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are the second of three NFC North teams I think could seriously consider trading for Garrett. The Lions are in the top third of the league in available cap space at over $52.6 million. While Chicago and Minnesota could theoretically outbid Detroit based strictly on financial capital, there is one thing the Lions have that the others do not. That would be Texas A&M alum Dan Campbell.

While Campbell may favor the offensive side of the ball, he is every bit the CEO-type as a head coach. He may have lost Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to other jobs, but his culture should still remain as strong as ever, mostly because he is in charge. Trading for Garrett would signify to the rest of the league how serious the Lions are about winning a Super Bowl right now. It would send shockwaves.

Being ecstatic about going from Cleveland to Detroit just goes to show how far the Lions have come.

1. Green Bay Packers

Now is the time for the Green Bay Packers to take advantage of the situation. Jordan Love seems to be the guy under center for them. We know how great the offense has been under Matt LaFleur. What has hurt the Packers more often than not in recent years is simply not having enough dudes on defense. It is a product of the team being far too incredibly homegrown. They need reinforcements...

With over $48.7 million in cap space, the Packers can compete for Garrett's services with the rest of the NFC North vying for him. What I think serves the Packers more than anything is they are not welcoming a new coaching staff in like Chicago, completely revamping one like in Detroit, nor are they ushering in a new quarterback like in Minnesota. Go get Jeff Hafley a dude, Brian Gutekunst!

Anytime the Packers have won a Super Bowl in my life, they brought in someone else's hall of famer.