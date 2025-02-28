Latest Myles Garrett trade rumor should push Packers, Commanders into action

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough spot with Myles Garrett. The star pass-rusher has demanded a trade in unequivocal terms, even turning down a potentially historic extension from Andrew Berry and the Browns' desperate front office.

Of course the Browns want to keep Garrett, but stars typically have the leverage to make life very uncomfortable when they're unhappy. Cleveland can try to bring Garrett into training camp, but there's no guarantee he actually shows up. Moreover, if he does show up, not much is stopping Garrett from opening up the Jimmy Butler Trade Request Playbook. It's an international bestseller.

The Browns won three games last season. Deshaun Watson is on the books for two more years, so all the talk of Cleveland splurging on another quarterback and rocketing up the standings in short order falls a bit flat. Garrett is 29 years old, in the middle of his prime, and can't afford to toil in mediocrity much longer. He's a talent deserving of a competitive roster.

It feels like, when push comes to shove, Cleveland will bite the bullet and trade him. It will go down a lot easier when the return package is announced. The Browns will be well compensated for trading arguably the most dominant individual defender in the NFL.

Several teams have been linked to Garrett so far, but one stands out above the rest — and all 31 teams, the Browns included, should be weary of letting Garrett wind up there.

I am talking, of course, about the Philadelphia Eagles.

Could the reigning champs get even STRONGER by adding one of the best pass rushers in the NFL?@DMRussini and I discuss the potential of Myles Garrett… as an Eagle 🦅



🎥 Scoop City: https://t.co/f26qrvIHAo pic.twitter.com/FMmfnEF4Ig — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 28, 2025

Eagles viewed as legitimate threat to land Myles Garrett

Howie Roseman has asked Eagles fans to be patient this offseason — to bear with him as the roster turns over.

"It may look different — some of the moves that we may have to make here may not be what are necessarily on other peoples' minds," Roseman said at the NFL Combine.

Most folks took that as a hint of looming cost cuts and a general emphasis on getting younger, but this is Howie Roseman. He's the best GM in football for a reason, and it's not because he sits on his hands and willingly takes a step back after winning the Super Bowl.

If Myles Garrett is indeed on the Birds' radar, that has to terrify the rest of the NFL. It has been especially worrisome for the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers, two ascendant NFC contenders still looking to get over the Eagles hurdle in the playoffs. Both Washington and Green Bay are logical landing spots for Garrett, but if Philly unloads the clip — man, what a concept! Garrett and Jalen Carter? With Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean on the rise? With that DB room? It's a dizzying thought.

Philadelphia would become heavy favorites to repeat as NFC champs next season. It's hard to imagine even the league's best offenses handling the pressure Philly would apply on practically every snap. We saw Jordan Love get flustered in a constantly collapsing pocket against the Eagles in the Wild Card match. Jayden Daniels looked like the next Patrick Mahomes until he got to Philly for the NFC Championship Game. As for the real thing, Mahomes took a career-high six sacks and turned it over thrice in Kansas City's flunked attempt at a Super Bowl three-peat.

This Eagles defense is already dangerous. Add Garrett — who finished last season with 47 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, and 28 QB hits — and you're cooking with the hottest gas imaginable.