Eagles fans owe Howie Roseman exactly what he's asking for at the NFL Combine

Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman spoke at the NFL Draft Combine on Tuesday and revealed what his team might be up to this offseason. Spoiler alert: Eagles fans might not love what he had to say.

"It may look different -- some of the moves that we may have to make here may not be what are necessarily on other peoples' minds," Roseman said, via PHLY. "It's probably not going to look like maybe the conventional wisdom thinks it should look. I would just ask our fans to just have patience throughout the offseason. The offseason doesn't stop in free agency. The offseason doesn't stop in the draft."

It sounds like Roseman has some unconventional things planned for the Eagles coming off their Super Bowl win. What could that mean? Could it mean paying an off-ball linebacker like Zack Baun the massive amount of money he's going to garner as a free agent? Could it mean paying an interior offensive lineman like Mekhi Becton a ton of money despite their innate ability to develop offensive line talent, even though they're already paying three of their offensive lineman a lot of money already?

Regardless of what Roseman has up his sleeve, what's abundantly clear is that he has earned the patience he is asking for.

Howie Roseman has earned the patience he's asking for ahead of "different" Eagles offseason

Roseman, one of the longest-tenured general managers in the NFL, has had a ton of success during his 15 years with the Eagles, making the playoffs nine times and winning two Super Bowls, including hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2024. That alone should be enough for Eagles fans, a group not known for their patience, to give him some leeway, but the fact that Roseman won this past year's Super Bowl thanks to some unorthodox decisions makes it a no-brainer.

In an era in which running backs are seen as easily replaceable and not worth investing in, Roseman signed Saquon Barkley to a big deal in free agency. Barkley wound up putting up one of the best rushing seasons in NFL history and playing a pivotal role in Philadelphia's run to the Super Bowl. Roseman also made the decision to trade Haason Reddick only to replace him with a different edge rusher, Bryce Huff. That deal didn't work out quite as well, but still - that was an unorthodox move made ahead of a Super Bowl run.

Regardless of whether his moves are seen as traditional or not, Roseman has a track record strong enough to where he has earned the benefit of the doubt even if the moves he makes seem weird at the time. The results on the field are all that matter, and Roseman, no matter how he gets there, has gotten them.