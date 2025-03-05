Seahawks reunion is looming for Russell Wilson and former favorite target in Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new regime in place, with Pete Carroll joining as head coach after a year away from the sidelines. After the 2023 season, the Seattle Seahawks shockingly announced they were moving on from Carroll as head coach, replacing him with Mike Macdonald.

With Carroll now in Las Vegas, the Raiders have been linked to an obvious former Seahawks player, and that's quarterback Russell Wilson. Even though the relationship between quarterback and head coach soured, there has been speculation that the Raiders could be a landing spot for him. Now, there's another player the Raiders could be a landing spot for.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks released wide receiver Tyler Lockett after 10 years with the team. The move saved the Seahawks around $17 million in cap space.

With Lockett now a free agengt he will now search for a new team. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter has the Raiders as a "natural landing spot" for the wide receiver.

One natural landing spot for soon-to-be former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is the Las Vegas Raiders, whose head coach Pete Carroll knows his former wide receiver well. Lockett’s character always has matched his talents, and Carroll always has been a big supporter. Raiders also need… pic.twitter.com/QUSU6qwtt9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2025

Raiders viewed as 'natural landing spot' for ex-Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett

When a head coach joins a new team, it's not exactly surprising if they were to bring along some players from their former team. As Schefter notes, Carroll always liked Lockett and has been a big supporter of his. But, the Raiders also have a need at wide receiver this offseason.

Last season, the Raiders traded away Davante Adams to the New York Jets in the middle of the season, where they received a 2025 conditional third-round pick. With this move, the Raiders' top wide receiver was Jakobi Meyers, with rookie tight end Brock Bowers emerging as a legitimate threat in the passing game. But besides those names, the Raiders need to add more depth to the wide receivers room.

Lockett has been relatively healthy throughout his career, but his production has dipped ever since his 1,000 receiving yards season in 2022. The emergence of Jaxson Smith-Njigba could have played a role in that, who eventually slotted in as the WR2 on the team behind DK Metcalf.

This past season, Lockett recorded 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns on just 74 targets. That target total was a drop-off from his 122 the year prior.

While Lockett is entering his age 33 season, he has familiarity with the offense Carroll will ultimately implement in Las Vegas. But it remains to be seen if Lockett will opt to join the Raiders, or elsewhere in 2025.