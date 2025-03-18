DK Metcalf trade changes everything for Steelers NFL Draft plans

The Pittsburgh Steelers successfully solved their issues at wide receiver by trading for DK Metcalf just before the start of NFL free agency. That transaction will allow GM Omar Khan and his staff to target a different position when they go on the clock in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The correct pivot for the Steelers will be to find a long-term replacement for defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. He'll be playing his age-36 season in 2025, and there's no guarantee he'll return for another campaign in 2026. That's why ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. is mocking Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon to Pittsburgh in his latest draft projection.

Harmon is a talented prospect but he's not the same sort of player that Heyward is. He does not possess the quick-twitch athleticism required to be a premier pass rusher at the pro level. On the plus side, Harmon does have a bigger frame than Heyward does. That gives him a chance to grow into an elite run defender once his body fills out in the NFL.

DK Metcalf trade allows Steelers to look elsewhere in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

One potential alternative to Harmon would be for the Steelers to choose Michigan standout Kenneth Grant instead. He's a massive prospect who was impossible for opposing linemen to move during his tenure with the Wolverines. He also flashed some measure of pass-rushing acumen in college, which might make him an ideal fit to replace Heyward.

Of course, the Steelers have some other roster needs that might line up better with the options available to them with the No. 21 overall pick. Najee Harris leaving the building via free agency makes running back a possibility. Head coach Mike Tomlin might also pound the table for a cornerback capable of manning a starting role as a rookie.

No matter what, the Metcalf deal opens up more opportunities for Pittsburgh's front office to plug another hole. They can't solve all of their issues in Round 1 but the team's first draft choice should have a clear path towards early playing time with the Steelers.