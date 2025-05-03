Dodgers-Braves start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Truist Park on May 2

Rain has already delayed a couple of games on Friday evening. But those were preemptive: Nationals-Reds and Padres-Pirates both had their first pitches delayed by an hour or two before beginning in earnest.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, however, were halted just when things were getting interesting. Atlanta had just gone 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 8th inning, sending things to the 9th with L.A. clinging to a 2-1 lead. And then the skies parted: Rain in the Atlanta area forced the umpires to call for a rain delay, the Dodgers just three outs away from sealing a win.

When will play resume? Read on for what the forecast has in store and stay tuned for live updates from Atlanta.

UPDATE: The rain has finally slowed, and the Braves have announced that play will resume in the top of the ninth inning at 10:35 p.m. ET/7:35 p.m. PT.

This game will restart at 10:35 ET/7:35 PT, per Braves. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 3, 2025

Dodgers-Braves rain delay: What's the Friday forecast in Atlanta?

There was always a chance of storms in the forecast on Friday night, and sure enough those storms have arrived. The National Weather Service has put Truist Park on severe thunderstorm watch, effective until 11 p.m. ET this evening. The edge of a massive storm system is passing over Cobb County, and it could be a little while before it's finished.

The worst kind of rain delay -- before the ninth f'ing inning in a 2-1 game. #Dodgers lead #Braves. Forecast is not good for next 2-3 hours. https://t.co/ukUx1ZkKmc — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 3, 2025

What time will Dodgers-Braves resume?

According to a team announcement, play will resume at 10:35 p.m. ET/7:35 p.m. PT.

This is a pretty big storm system, one that's advancing from southwest to northeast right through northern Georgia, and it's all a matter of how that movement takes place (and how quickly).

FIRST SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING TODAY:

Moving east at 15mph from north Fulton County and southern Forsyth County into Gwinnett County. 60mph winds and quarter size hail. More storms are expected through the afternoon.

Alerts: https://t.co/FeqZI2u5bA pic.twitter.com/Hk6vFQegY3 — North Georgia Weather Command (@NGAWXCommand) May 2, 2025

There might be more rain in the forecast later tonight, so if we hit extra innings, we could be in for an even longer evening.