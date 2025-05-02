Padres-Pirates start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from PNC Park on May 2

UPDATE: The rain has finally cleared up a bit, and the Pirates have announced a new start time of 7:50 p.m. ET.

Pirates-Padres expected to start appx. 7:50 — Alex Stumpf (@AlexJStumpf) May 2, 2025

We've seen bad weather throughout the Midwest wreak havoc on MLB's schedule for over a week now, and Mother Nature doesn't seem to be letting up any time soon. Storms in the area have already delayed the start of the Cincinnati Reds' game against the Washington Nationals, and now the same thing has happened over in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates were set to welcome the San Diego Padres to town for the start of a three-game set from PNC Park on Friday evening, but the game has been delayed from its originally scheduled start time of 6:40 p.m. ET.

Read on for what the forecast has in store and stay tuned for live updates from Pittsburgh.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Padres-Pirates rain delay: What's the Friday forecast in Pittsburgh?

In short: Get ready for some thunder and lightning. The National Weather Service has placed the Pittsburgh area on severe thunderstorm watch, effective through 7 p.m. ET. on Friday evening. There is currently a storm cell moving through the Steel City, with rainfall amounts of up to an inch or so possible.

And once the storm blows through, there could be more rain to follow: The NWS calls for a 60% chance of rain through the night on Friday. So even if the teams manage to find a window to start this game once the initial storms pass, we won't be out of the woods just yet.

What time do the Padres and Pirates play today?

First pitch was initially scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, but obviously that won't be happening. While initial estimates were around 7:30 p.m. ET, the Pirates have announced that the game will begin at 7:50.

But again, that's just an estimate, and there could be more showers later on this evening. Stay tuned here for all the latest updates as the night progresses. Dylan Cease is slated to get the ball for San Diego, while Pittsburgh counters with veteran Mitch Keller.