Dodgers Game 3 blowout may have a hidden cost for rest of NLCS
For the second time in this NLCS series the New York Mets were shutout. Only this time it was at home. It was an 8-0 drubbing this time instead of 9-0 in Game 1. But nonetheless, the Mets squandered plenty of chances to not let the game get out of hand.
That’s the bad news. The good news is the Mets still have a chance to not only even the series but capitalize on a critical change that may have a lasting effect on the rest of this NLCS series. Walker Buehler, who had six strikeouts and allowed just two hits, was pulled after four innings.
While he was able to go four innings and throw 90 pitches, the Los Angeles Dodgers did have to dig into their bullpen probably earlier than they wanted and it could be the move that hurts them if this series goes the distance.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to our weekly MLB newsletter,The Moonshot and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Decision to go to bullpen could have hidden cost for rest of NLCS
The Dodgers used some of their strongest relievers to close out the game against the Mets. Maybe they didn’t have to exhaust their best arms to win the game. The Mets showed early they weren’t going to have the timely hits they had in Game 2.
After pulling Buehler, the Mets had just one hit. The Dodgers could have gotten away with maybe saving one of Blake Treinin or Michael Kopech for a game they may need to go more than one inning later in the NLCS.
While it was a bit of a different situation than Game 1 when the Dodgers used just three pitchers in the 9-0 win, exhausting more arms on Wednesday might be the moment we look back at that hurt the Dodgers in their pursuit of their first pennant since 2020.
In turn, this also puts pressure on the offense to strike early, get a lead and ease the pressure on a thin bullpen. The Mets could very well jump out to an early lead in Game 4 like it did in Game 2.
If the Mets get a win Thursday night, it could set up a long three games for the Dodgers to try and close out the series. And they’ll only have Game 3 to look back on as the turning point where things probably went wrong.