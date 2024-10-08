Dodgers star Walker Buehler robbed in the midst of LA's playoff run: Everything to know
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is set to get the ball in the biggest game of his team's season on Tuesday night, taking on the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS. The teams split two games at Dodger Stadium, with tempers flaring (and debris flying) towards the end. Win, and L.A. is one more W away from the NLCS. Lose, and they're one more L away from that billion-dollar offseason crashing out without winning a single postseason series.
But with just hours to go before first pitch, Buehler might have other things on his mind beyond baseball.
Walker Buehler robbed ahead of Game 3 start vs. Padres
According to a report from ABC7 Eyewitness News, Buehler had his watch stolen at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. The timing is still unclear: Eyewitness News originally claimed that the robbery took place this past weekend, but that detail has since been removed.
What we do know is that Buehler and his wife, McKenzie, were walking through the park when they were "surrounded by a mob of people," per ABC7. "That's when someone allegedly unbuttoned his shirt sleeve and took the watch," the report continues.
Again, we still don't know just how long ago this took place, but it's certainly a frightening incident, and one that figures to weigh on Buehler and his wife for the foreseeable future. The Dodgers have yet to comment, but it seems as though the 30-year-old right-hander is at no risk of missing his Game 3 start, where he'll go up against Padres ace Michael King. Buehler is coming off a disappointing regular season in which he went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA across 16 starts in his first season back from a second Tommy John surgery.