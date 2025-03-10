Dodgers get intuitive reminder not to ruin Shohei Ohtani from a player who would know

The Los Angeles Dodgers were big spenders this offseason, particularly improving their starting rotation depth. It was good for a couple of reasons. For one, it gave them depth, obviously. That said, it also gave them more reason to be patient in putting two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound.

When Ohtani signed his much deserved $700 million contract it was obviously with the intent of contributing as both a lethal hitter and strike-hungry pitcher. A UCL injury has delayed his Dodgers debut on the mound.

The Dodgers announced he wouldn’t throw at all in the postseason and then an injury to his shoulder on his non-throwing arm during the Dodgers championship run added another ripple. The Dodgers are eagerly waiting for his debut, but they aren’t rushing him.

If nothing more, Ohtani’s former teammate Mike Trout is a reminder of why they have no reason to rush Ohtani’s return to the mound.

"I watched him do what he does on the mound from center field for all those years," Trout told Sportico's Barry M. Bloom. "I've never seen a player like him. Not both ways like that. He's incredible."

The Dodgers beefing up their starting rotation is a sign they aren’t rushing Ohtani’s return to the mound

Trout will go down as one of the best MLB players of this generation, but he has been hit hard by injuries over the years. Trout hasn't played more than 119 games since the 2019 season. Trout is proof to take as much time as possible to ensure your star player is 100 percent ready.

Los Angeles was undoubtedly going to spend however much necessary to defend their title. They went out and improved their starting rotation, adding Blake Snell this past offseason. Doing that means they have the depth for now.

They also know depth is invaluable come postseason time. That’s why they aren’t rushing Ohtani back because they know they can afford to play without him on the mound for the time being.

Though, according to MLB trade rumors, Ohtani could be back as soon as May if his rehabilitation continues trending in the right way. It’s slightly different from a prior timeline, but still early enough in the season.

Maybe that’s why the Dodgers went after Snell this past winter, to make sure they had insurance in place of Ohtani’s continued delay on the mound and Clayton Kershaw’s injury problems as well.

The Dodgers can’t wait to have Ohtani on the mound, it makes them that much better. But they also know forcing him out there before he’s ready could do more harm than good.