Dodgers lineup suffers major blow ahead of crucial elimination game

Freddie Freeman is no longer starting for #Dodgers #NLDS



UPDATED 10.9.24 vs. SD



1. Ohtani DH

2. Betts 9

3. Hernandez, T 7

4. Muncy 3

5. Smith 2

6. Edman 6

7. Lux 4

8. Hernandez, E 5

9. Taylor 8



Brasier