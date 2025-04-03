Dodgers news: Record-breaking start, May dominates in return, trade for Esteury Ruiz

The Los Angeles Dodgers made significant waves this past winter and continue to do so to start the season. While not everything has gone their way (such as the injury to Freddie Freeman and Roki Sasaki’s early troubles), you wouldn’t really notice it after a glance at the results.

The Dodgers hold a staggering +22 run differential over their opponents in the first eight games of 2025. And with Opening Week coming to a close, the MLB history books are already in need of a Dodger blue update.

Dodgers’ break record win-streak for championship team to start a season

With their win on Tuesday, the Dodgers’ 7-0 record qualified as their best start to season since the Dodgers’ franchise moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. It also tied a record set by the 1933 New York Yankees as the only two defending championship teams to start a season 7-0. Now, after improving to 8-0 on Wednesday, the 92-year-old record is broken.

The first of the Dodgers’ unfortunate victims was the none other than the Chicago Cubs. In a brief two-game exhibition series in Tokyo, the Dodgers delivered a quick sweep of their fellow NL hopeful contenders. Los Angeles followed it up by sweeping the Detroit Tigers, roughing up Tarik Skubal in process, to complete a thoroughly successful home opener. Lastly, the Atlanta Braves, who have already seen all signs of good fortune diminish into thin air, found themselves swept after a Shohei Ohtani walk-off dinger sealed the Dodgers’ eighth victory. The Braves are still searching for their first win on the season.

Adding to the lore of a historical team, the Dodgers’ 8-0 start establishes their third best record to open a season in franchise history. The 142-year-old franchise’s best start came in 1955, when a Brooklyn Dodgers’ team with Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider and Pee Wee Reese among other Hall of Famers won 10 consecutive games to open the season enroute to a World Series championship. Today, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to top that record.

Dustin May dazzles in season debut after life-threatening injury

Coming into the year, Dodgers’ starting pitcher, Dustin May, has a clear goal of staying healthy. Since debuting in 2019, May has never topped 56 innings in a single season. Once a top prospect, injuries quickly derailed his career. After a brilliant 2020 showing where he posted a 2.57 ERA, May suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. Having battled through limited stints in 2022 and 2023, May’s injury history would only continue to grow. May tore his flexor tendon in the same elbow, ending his 2023 campaign and sidelining him for the 2024 season in its entirety. This offseason, May suffered a near-fatal incident when he accidentally punctured his esophagus while eating. Now, after a long and arduous journey of recovery, he is back and ready to dominate.

In the Dodgers’ 3-1 victory over the Braves on Tuesday, May tossed five clean innings. The only run came on an error committed by Mookie Betts, who threw the ball into right field looking to turn a double play, allowing Marcell Ozuna to score on a Bryan De La Cruz comebacker that nearly nailed May. The 27-year-old righty fanned six batters in the process, walking three and surrendering just one hit to cap a historic night for Los Angeles.

Dodgers acquire Esteury Ruiz from the A’s

On Wednesday morning, the Dodgers swapped right-handed pitching prospect Carlos Duran for A’s centerfielder Esteury Ruiz. Ruiz’s only full year at the MLB level came in 2023, when he slashed .254/.309/.345/.654 with five home runs in 449 at-bats. His stat line might not have been amazing, but his claim to fame during that season was his AL-leading 67 stolen bases, which came second only to Ronald Acuña Jr.’s MLB-leading 73.

In 2024, Ruiz missed time with knee and wrist problems. In his limited 29-game stint, Ruiz hit just .200 with two home runs. With better outfield options on the roster, Ruiz was relegated to the bench. This year, Ruiz has only seen action in Triple-A. He was DFA’d on Sunday and will begin his Dodgers’ tenure on the same level.

It isn’t quite clear yet what role he might serve on the Dodgers this season, but he might have an opportunity to see some time in the outfield. With Andy Pages’ offensive struggles this season, Ruiz could be an offensive substitution until Pages finds his form. But more than likely, he was acquired to be a high-leverage pinch runner. When the postseason rolls around, we will likely see Ruiz used as a base-running weapon off the bench.