Dodgers radio call of Walker Buehler's final World Series out is absolutely epic
By Mark Powell
As it turns out, Dave Roberts bullpen game in Game 4 came in handy just a day later. Los Angeles had plenty of arms to play with – and they needed every single one of them thanks to Jack Flaherty's tough outing.
The New York Yankees took a 5-0 lead early, but quickly imploded in the top of the fifth inning. Three errors put the Dodgers in prime position to take advantage, and they did just that, scoring five runs of their own to tie the game.
Despite some early firepower from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees bats were relatively quiet late, and the Dodgers bullpen played a huge role in that. Los Angeles used eight pitchers to defeat the Yankees on Wednesday night, the most ever in an World Series-clinching game.
Dodgers radio call of Walker Buehler's World Series-clinching out is epic
Walker Buehler, who likely would have been slotted to start either Game 6 or Game 7 back in LA, recorded the final outs against the Yankees thanks to an exhausting effort from the Dodgers 'pen. Buehler was the best option available to Roberts, and there's no one he trusted more. The radio call of Buehler's final out is worth another listen.
This Dodgers World Series team was several seasons in the making. While Roberts' teams have fallen short time and time again (minus 2020, yes), this season was different. Roberts claims the 2024 squad had a different grit and finishing quality, but I might argue it has a lot to do with the billions they spent last winter on the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and more. There's no shame in buying a title when it works. The Dodgers have a front office and ownership group any other fanbase would kill for.
Los Angeles has a lot of work to do this winter, but they'll enjoy the sweet taste of victory (and champagne) for a little while longer. The Dodgers were pushed this postseason, by both the Padres and Mets in the NLDS and NLCS respectively. By the time they faced the big, bad Yankees in the Bronx, they were ready for the challenge.
LA should only get better from here. Remember that Ohtani guy? He can actually pitch in 2025. Good luck, MLB.