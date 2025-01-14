Dodgers bread crumbs suggest Roki Sasaki signing is more likely than it seems
By Lior Lampert
The San Diego Padres feel good about their chances of signing Roki Sasaki after a second meeting with him. And reasonably so, considering they wined and dined the Japanese pitching phenom. But the Los Angeles Dodgers are a perennial black cloud hovering over every club's head, routinely poaching high-profile free agents.
While recent intel paints the Padres as the frontrunners to land Sasaki, the Dodgers' actions tell a different story. Los Angeles may have tipped their hand on what's to come if a report from Cuban baseball insider Francys Romero is any indication.
Dodgers bread crumbs suggest Roki Sasaki signing is more likely than it seems
Per Romero, Teilon Serrano "is back on the market" after forgoing his prior agreement with the Dodgers. The Dominican outfielder was "set" to join Los Angeles in the forthcoming international signing period, though he's suddenly and ominously shifting gears. Could this be related to Sasaki's future?
The timing of the news is especially noteworthy. Ken Rosenthal and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic ($) revealed the Dodgers are scheduled for their second get-together with Sasaki, further connecting the dots.
Moreover, Serrano wasn't the only player the Dodgers cut loose to devote their international bonus pool to Sasaki. Despite previous commitments, Los Angeles has also severed ties with Darrell Morel and Orlando Patiño.
Presumably, the Los Angeles front office wouldn't be operating with such urgency without confidence about winning the Sasaki sweepstakes. The Dodgers are a perennial title contender for a reason — they're a well-run organization. With that in mind, it's hard to envision them making such rash decisions and not acquiring the 23-year-old right-hander.
While USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale insists the Padres are "cautiously optimistic [Sasaki's] coming their way," Los Angeles' activity complicates matters. However, if money is a priority for the ex-Chiba Lotte Marines star, San Diego shocking has the upper hand.
Regardless, Sasaki's choice will ostensibly be between the Dodgers, Padres or the Toronto Blue Jays. They've been deemed the finalists for his services, and he has until 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 23 to pick a team.