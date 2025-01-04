Dodgers signing of Hyeseong Kim could open door for Mariners' need for an infielder
By Austin Owens
After signing second basement Hyesong Kim in free agency, the Los Angeles Dodgers have some decisions to make. Since their outfield is loaded and the plan is to keep Mookie Betts in the infield in 2025, the Dodgers now have a surplus of infielders.
Between Kim, Miguel Rojas, Mookie Betts, Gavin Lux and Max Muncy, someone is not going to see a lot of playing time if they stay with the Dodgers. Out of this list, it makes the most since for Lux to be the odd man out, especially considering he already has a potential suitor.
Seattle Mariners could show interest in Lux
The Seattle Mariners just missed the playoffs a season ago and are weighing all their options to get back to playing October baseball. The M's have a talented core that includes J.P Crawford, Randy Arozarena, Mitch Haniger, Luke Raley, Mitch Garver and of course Julio Rodriguez — but the majority of their talent resides in the outfield.
Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times calls Gavin Lux a "logical fit" for the Mariners. Lux is 27 years old and still under arbitration through the 2026 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027. Lux is coming off a season where he hit .251 with 10 homers and drove in 50 runs. He did strike out 110 times across those 139 games he appeared in but in today's era teams seem to care less about lack of contact.
With the surplus of infielders the Dodgers currently obtain, it would make sense for a player like Lux to be dealt prior to the start of 2025. Given his mediocre performance thus far in his career, the Mariners would likely only have to give up lower level prospects to acquire Lux.
This would be a great move for the Mariners considering that Lux has shown flashes of his tremendous upside throughout his career but has just struggled to remain consistent. Additionally, Lux can play multiple infield positions if needed and could also be used as a designated hitter. As the offseason unfolds, do not be surprised if trade talks between the Dodgers and Mariners heat up.