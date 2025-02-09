Dodgers World Series winner tries to break the internet during Super Bowl
By Scott Rogust
On Feb. 9, 2025, the professional sports world was focused on Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs have the opportunity to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. The Eagles are looking to stop them and win their second-ever Lombardi Trophy.
Considering how big of a game this is, other professional sports take a backseat to the big game. But for the Los Angeles Dodgers, they decided to break some news just over an hour before kickoff.
On Super Bowl Sunday, Hernandez took to Instagram to post that he is returning to the Dodgers. Hernandez posted a video of his highlihgts with the Dodgers and a photo sticking up his middle finger, with his World Series ring on his ring finger.
"Walking through the open door," writes Hernandez.
This move is official, as multiple MLB insiders noted that Hernandez is returning on a one-year deal.
Dodgers, Enrique Hernandez try to steal Super Bowl spotlight with signing announcement
This was an expected move for the Dodgers, so it may not necessarily break the internet.
Hernandez has been a fan favorite since arriving in Los Angeles in 2015. After a winning a World Series in 2020, Hernandez moved on via free agency, signing with the Boston Red Sox. Then, following about three seasons with the Red Sox, Hernandez was traded back to the Dodgers. There's just something about Hernandez once he's playing in the postseason while wearing a Dodgers uniform. That was evident in the team's run to the World Series this past year.
In 14 games, Hernandez recorded a .294 batting average, a .357 on-base percentage, a .451 slugging percentage, two home runs, six RBI, 11 runs scored, and 15 hits in 51 at-bats. The Dodgers went on to win the World Series in five games against the New York Yankees, giving Hernandez his second ring with the team.
While there was interest from other teams, such as the Yankees, the expectation was that Hernandez and the Dodgers would reach a deal. The Dodgers have been one of the most active teams this offseason after bringing in Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, Roki Sasaki, and Kirby Yates. Now, they bring back Hernandez for another year.