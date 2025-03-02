Does Tennessee deserve No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament after wild win over Alabama?

Let’s go through the final sequence again. Because Tennessee didn’t just knock down Alabama in a late-season clash between two AP top 25 teams — they put the committee on notice that they deserve a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

First came a defensive stop under the basket, forcing a five-second inbound violation with seconds remaining in a tie game and giving them the opportunity to take the final shot. But that stop wasn’t just the penultimate play to seal a buzzer-beater and win over Alabama: It was the play that showed why Tennessee is one of the very best teams in the country. They were a top-two defensive efficiency team and are now up to No. 1 after the win over Alabama, per KenPom. Simply put, no team is harder to score on.

So Tennessee forcing a turnover, and turning that into a game-winning shot, is exactly why they’re one of the toughest teams to play against in college basketball. And that deserves to be rewarded come Selection Sunday.

Tennessee deserves a No. 1 seed after taking down Alabama in true March Madness fashion

The SEC won't wind up with all four No. 1 seeds in this year’s NCAA Tournament; Cooper Flagg and Duke have made sure of that. But to say that Florida, Auburn, possibly Alabama and now Tennessee aren't also deserving just feels forced. All four have played at an elite level this season, and in a normal year, all four would be rewarded for it.

Look, I hate to admit that the SEC is running college basketball this year. But aside from Houston and Duke, no other team, let alone conference, is as talented as the top of the SEC right now. The fact that they all keep beating each other tells you just how talented it is.

Entering Saturday night, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Tennessee as a No. 2 seed. That is certain to change now, following Tennessee’s big win. Tennessee has been right there atop the SEC with Auburn, Florida and Bama. While Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Ole Miss and even Mississippi State have been knocking on the door, they’re all still a tier below the top teams.

Alabama is probably now locked in at a No. 2 seed, though they could make an argument to jump back up a seed line with two more big games coming against Florida and Auburn and a run in the SEC Tournament. But regardless of how the Tide close the year, Saturday should confirm Tennessee deserves a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols now have 10 Quad 1 wins, matching Bama for second-most in the country, and Tennessee is just a game back of the Tide in the conference standings. Alabama has a win over Houston in the non-conference, but the Vols are no slouch there, with victories over Louisville, Baylor and Illinois. These are two very, very similar resumes, and the head-to-head should give Rick Barnes and Co. the edge for now.