Dolphins coach all but confirms one star won’t follow Jalen Ramsey onto trade block

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins are heading for a breakup this offseason. The writing has been on the wall for some time now; it's a matter of when, not if. The same could once be said for the team's alpha wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, not too long ago.

Fans have been anxious about Hill's possible departure since his candid postgame interview following the Dolphins' 2024 regular-season finale loss to the New York Jets. However, they can exhale a massive sigh of relief that he won't be the next high-profile player to ask out. Recent comments from his new receivers coach, Robert Prince, suggest the eight-time Pro Bowler is content in Miami.

Dolphins new WRs coach effectively puts Tyreek Hill trade speculation to bed with glowing review

"Tyreek’s been great," Prince said ($) of Hill (h/t David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel). "... if I text him, he texts me back. If I call him, he calls me back. He says I’m going to be here, he’s been here. And it’s been great."

It's been a tumultuous last handful of months for Hill — to put it mildly. He's publicly voiced frustrations with the Dolphins before eventually retracting said sentiments. His social media activity has garnered attention for the wrong reasons and always bears watching. Moreover, the 31-year-old was involved in a domestic incident in April, though no charges were filed and the case was closed.

Nonetheless, Hill has a fresh slate with Prince and has seemingly made a strong first impression. In the latter's eyes, the former has been a consummate professional thus far.

"I’ve had nothing but positive experiences with Tyreek, and he’s a great leader in the [receiver] room," Prince stated.

Prince couldn't stop gushing over Hill and ostensibly admires the transcendent wideout, which is a good sign for their partnership. They each boast impressive résumés, and holding each other in high regard and treating each other as such could unlock another gear for them.

"[Hill's] a hard worker and one of the hardest competitors," Prince voiced. "All he wants to do is win, and he brings great energy out of the field. And the guy wants to be coached, and he wants to be great. So that’s how I’m going to coach him."

Considering he's worked with several renowned pass-catchers, namely Dallas Cowboys playmaker CeeDee Lamb and Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, Prince's background should help with Hill. Nearly four decades of coaching experience should also enable him to command respect. It's early, but all of this is having a beneficial effect on Miami's WR1.