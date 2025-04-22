Dolphins finally admitting draft malpractice and plan to fix it

It seems as though several Texas Longhorns are flying under the radar heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Quarterback Quinn Ewers has been overlooked despite leading the prestigious program to a College Football Playoff appearance. And per ESPN's Adam Schefter, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and cornerback Jahdae Barron are seemingly in a similar boat.

Banks and Barron "have generated less talk than some of the other prospects at their positions," Schefter notes ($). "But both are in [a] position to go higher than some people realize."

More specifically, Schefter identifies Banks as a potential target for the Miami Dolphins, who have been haunted by poor offensive line play for several seasons. However, the insider's intel suggests the team has plans to rectify the problem by selecting the first-team All-American, or is at least considering it.

Dolphins' reported interest in Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. shows Miami understands the root of its problems

While Barron has been connected to Phins' division rival, the New York Jets, Banks is "in play for Miami at No. 13," Schefter states. In other words, the sturdy tackle isn't a lock to land in South Beach by any means, though it's within the range of outcomes.

In 2024, Banks earned several pieces of hardware for his efforts at Texas. He won the Lombardi Award, given to the nation's top offensive lineman, and the Outland Trophy, granted to the country's top lineman on offense or defense. Moreover, the 21-year-old shared the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy with Will Campbell of LSU. Pro Football Focus gave him a career-high 86.2 overall player grade for thriving both in pass protection and as a run blocker.

Despite their apparent infatuation with Banks, this wouldn't be Miami's first time spending premium draft capital to try solving its O-line woes in recent years. Miami has used at least one first- or second-round pick on a lineman in three of the past five drafts, though to no avail. Guard Robert Hunt was their lone successful choice, but he played himself into a five-year, $100 million contract with the Carolina Panthers last offseason.

With stalwart blindside protector Terron Armstead announcing his retirement in early April, Miami's need to beef up the trenches becomes even more glaring. Banks is far from the be-all, end-all solution for the Dolphins, but he'd be a massive step in the right direction — literally and figuratively.