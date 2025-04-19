Quinn Ewers might somehow end up the most overlooked QB in 2025 NFL Draft

When Quinn Ewers started the 2024 season, he wasn’t just a Heisman candidate; he was also a consensus top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class. But by the time the season ended, it was rumored he could potentially hit the transfer portal and stay in college another year.

He opted to declare for the draft after all, and while speculation abounds about Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough, no one is talking about the former No. 1 overall recruit. Like it’s a possibility he actually ends up being the most overlooked quarterback in this year’s draft class.

Quinn Ewers before last season…

• Projected Top 10 Pick



(He led Texas to the CFP Semis)



Quinn Ewers now…

• Projected 4th Round Pick



What are we doing??? — Sam Block (@theblockspot) April 18, 2025

Somehow, despite all the hype that followed him at Ohio State and then Texas, Ewers has slipped through the cracks. He could end up being a steal for whoever drafts him. It could also be the plan for a team like the Cleveland Browns or the New York Giants who need a quarterback of the future but don’t want to gamble on Sanders as early as the top five overall.

Ewers hasn’t been talked about quite like the other quarterbacks not named Sanders or Cam Ward. That could be a good thing for him, and a great thing for a team that’s interested in drafting him.

Quinn Ewers could be a dream pick for a quarterback-needy team in this year’s NFL Draft

What makes Ewers such an intriguing prospect isn’t necessarily his play. Yes, he’s a solid quarterback prospect; he led Texas to a 13-3 season in 2024, with back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff semifinals. But his numbers never quite seemed to match up with his expectations, despite all that team success.

Maybe he's just a player that had a lot of hype and didn’t live up to it. Maybe the expectations were just a bit high on him. Because of that, though, his draft stock took a hit. It doesn’t mean he’s not a first-rount talent; it just means he could very easily end up being a steal for a team and dream pick later in the draft.

He’s the perfect pick for a team like the Giants, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams or even the Browns later in the draft. Those teams can take the best player available early and still have a solid passer to build around later on.

For a team like the Giants, they probably aren’t taking a quarterback high this year. But Ewers could be there for them to grab in the third or fourth round to get them their future all the same. Same for the Browns, who have been linked to both Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick.

Ewers hasn’t been talked about nearly as much as Dart or Shough, yet he was far more accomplished than all of those other quarterbacks — really everyone but Ward himself.

That could be the best thing for him though. Let people forget about his talent and let him prove everybody that didn’t draft him wrong. And it just might work.