Dolphins playoff scenarios: What’s at stake win or lose in Week 17 vs. Browns
When the Miami Dolphins fell to 2-6 in early November, it felt as if their season was over. Sure, Tua Tagovailoa had returned from his concussion giving fans some semblance of hope, but 2-6 is still 2-6. It's really tough to make the playoffs after losing six of eight to start any given season.
To their credit, the Dolphins did not quit. They've gone 5-2 since their lackluster start to improve to 7-8 on the year. Despite being under the .500 mark with only two games left to play, the Dolphins are still alive in the AFC playoff race ahead of their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns.
The one caveat, though, is that the Dolphins are going to need to take care of business on their end AND receive a ton of help around the league to actually squeak into the playoffs.
Dolphins must win out and receive help to make the playoffs
It goes without saying that winning out is an absolute must for the Dolphins to stay alive. One more loss ends their season. Fortunately, with matchups against the 3-12 Cleveland Browns and the 4-11 New York Jets on their schedule, the Dolphins should be able to find ways to win each of their last two games. However, Tagovailoa's injury makes things more complicated on that end.
This gets even trickier, though, because the Dolphins will also need help from other teams. Lots of it. They don't come close to controlling their own destiny.
First and foremost, the Dolphins need the Denver Broncos to lose their Week 18 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Normally, losing to the 15-1 Chiefs wouldn't be something Dolphins fans would have to worry about. However, the fact that the Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West and the conference's No. 1 seed, they have nothing to play for before attempting to three-peat. The Chiefs can still win, but with a high probability that some of their key players will be resting, it's far from a sure thing.
Second, the Dolphins need the Indianapolis Colts to lose one of their remaining two games. Again, normally, this wouldn't be a huge deal. The Colts are 7-8 and have just one impressive win on their resume, but they finish their season with the 2-13 New York Giants and the 3-12 Jacksonville Jaguars. Anthony Richardson's injury might help, but even with Joe Flacco under center, it's tough to expect a Colts loss against that quality of competition.
The Dolphins have the same record as the Colts, but since Indianapolis defeated Miami earlier this season, the Colts would hold the tiebreaker. That's why the Dolphins must finish with a better record.
The most important thing for Dolphins fans is that their team is still in the hunt. Is it probable that they get in? No, of course not. However, winning against the an undermanned Browns team in Week 17 makes things a whole lot more interesting, and ensures that they'll remain in the hunt ahead of their final game of the regular season.