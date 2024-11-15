Dolphins star Tyreek Hill reveals plan to hold off on surgery and play through injury
By Lior Lampert
Regardless of how much his torn wrist ligament hurts, Tyreek Hill has no intention of missing games. The Miami Dolphins' superstar wide receiver has made that abundantly clear despite the severity of the matter.
After being a "true game-time decision" for Miami's Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the injury will ostensibly continue to bother Hill. On Thursday, he told reporters that the possibility of surgery has been mentioned, but he plans to hold off until after the 2024 campaign.
"Surgery was brought up, and it was talked about whenever I talked to a few doctors," Hill stated (h/t The Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad). "But, you know what, it's my call at the end of the day -- and my call is to stay out on the field."
Hill acknowledged the issue is going "get worse" as he continues to try playing through it. Nonetheless, the eight-time Pro Bowler believes he's "got to [gut] it out" for his squad, even if it means chopping off his wrist. Talk about the ultimate competitor and teammate.
Initially suffering the wrist ailment in August during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders, it has deteriorated as the season has progressed. Ahead of Miami's victory against the Rams, ESPN's Lisa Salters provided some additional context.
Per Salters, Hill revealed he re-aggravated the wrist injury when getting arrested on the way to Miami's Week 1 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since then, the speedy wideout has been managing the problem all year.
Notably, Hill didn't practice on Wednesday as the Phins begin their preparation to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Regardless, he should be available for the upcoming contest, though we shouldn't take his status for granted.
Considering Hill is pacing to post his worst statistical output since the 2019 season, it's fair to assume the wrist injury is ailing him. He's typically one of the most dominant players in the NFL, yet that hasn't been the case this year.